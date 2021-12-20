STANFIELD — The first time Bob Benson saw Taylor Longhorn on the softball field, she was trying out for his Washington Angels 18U softball team. At the end of the day, Benson knew she would be a good fit.
“At tryouts, she took a ball to the face and she was bleeding,” Benson said. “She said she wanted to finish tryouts. She had the attributes, but that was the icing on the cake. She’s hard-working and full of grit. She is going to put a lot of pressure on the defense and she is pretty quick. She will be really good for them.”
Longhorn, who is a senior at Stanfield, recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Linfield University, and it was partly that story from Benson that prompted Wildcats coach Jackson Vaughan to offer her an opportunity to play.
“She’s a great kid,” Benson said. “I don’t know if anyone outworks her. She plays middle infield or outfield for us. She is either leading off and or turning the lineup over. I would say her strength is offense and her base running. She has good speed and good instincts. “
Longhorn, who plays on the Echo/Stanfield softball team in the spring, said she looked at a couple of other schools, but it was Linfield that had everything she was looking for.
“I took a visit to Linfield and I absolutely loved it,” Longhorn said. “The girls were great and the program is super amazing. I got to hang out with them a little bit. We didn’t get to do anything on the field. It was instantly where I wanted to be. I’m super excited about it.”
McMinnville also has a small-town feel, which made Longhorn feel at home.
“I went on a day when they had a football game and it was so much fun,” said Longhorn, who plans to major in elementary education. “That’s where I want to be for my four years.”
Linfield won the 2011 NCAA Division III softball title, a season that produced 51 wins and 103 home runs. It was the Wildcats’ second national title, having won their first in 2007. Linfield also finished fourth in 2006.
Longhorn said she isn’t sure whether she will redshirt her first year with the Wildcats.
“They said my speed would be super useful running the bases, and hitting the ball,” she said. “I’m ready to compete for my spot. On my high school team I play shortstop, and on my travel team I played second and outfield. They are looking for me to be in the outfield because of my speed.”
It’s always been softball
Longhorn also played on the Stanfield volleyball team, where she earned second-team Blue Mountain Conference honors this season as a libero.
The Tigers won the BMC title with an 11-1 record, and earned a spot in the 2A state tournament, where they lost in the first round. They finished 19-5 overall.
“I prefer softball over volleyball, but I love my teammates and it was my senior year and I wanted to play with them,” Longhorn said.
In softball, the Cougars (Echo is the primary team for the program) finished 15-8 and made it to the first round of state her freshman year.
Her sophomore season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, and her junior year saw the Cougars go 10-6 in a season that packed 16 games in less than a month.
The 5-foot-2 Longhorn has played two seasons with the Washington Angels, which are based in the Tri-Cities, and has started her third. The team played in a tournament in California last month and finished 5-2. Their two losses were by one run. They will play in a tournament in Las Vegas in January.
“Joining the organization was the best thing I have ever done.,” Longhorn said. “They teach not only softball, but life lessons. They have made me a better person.”
While the program has been good for Longhorn, she has given as much as she has gotten.
Longhorn hit .311 for the Angels last year, and had 17 stolen bases.
“I’m a slapper,” she said. “Everyone comes in and I hit it past them. It’s super fun to be able to mess with the catchers.”
The recent national ranking just came out, and the Angels are ranked 21st out of roughly 2,500 18U teams nationwide that play at their level.
“Taylor has part of that progress,” Benson said.
Benson said he is looking forward to his last season with Longhorn.
“It’s fun watching the seniors go on to the national level,” he said. “It’s nice to see the passing of the baton.”
