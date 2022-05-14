PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Zach McLeod shot two of his best rounds of golf on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, to punch his ticket to the 5A state tournament.
Those scores — an 81 and an 87 — came at the right time at the 5A District 1 regional tournament at Heron Lakes Golf Club in Portland, where he finished tied for eighth.
“They were two of the best rounds I have played this year, and I was happy to take them there,” McLeod said. “At the moment, I wasn’t happy with an 87. I thought I would have to do better than that to go to state. I had a better of a lead than I thought. It’s good to shoot better than you need to.”
Pendleton coach Marc Sokoloski, who took over the boys program at the start of the 2020 season, said McLeod’s game had improved the past few weeks heading into district.
“Zach has the potential to do well,” Sokoloski said. “Three weeks ago, he was shooting 95 and 96. I’m excited for him. I knew it would come, just not in a big jump like this. After a few tournaments, he got a grasp on what he needed to do to manage the course. The fact he got in the top 10, I was thrilled to say the least. This will be a good experience for him.”
The 5A state tournament is May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. The beautiful Par 71 course is 6,537 yards and winds along the Willamette River floodplain.
“I’m excited,” McLeod said. “I haven’t played there, but my sister Mackenzie has. She played on the girls teams that won the state title a couple years ago (2019).”
Sokoloski said the Trysting Tree course is suited to McLeod’s game.
“It’s more long and not precise,” he said. “The two courses they played (in Portland) were completely different. They had a lot of trees. You just don’t want to play yourself out of contention the first day.”
The Pendleton coach also said he believes McLeod has the ability to place well at state.
“When he started playing to win and not just to have fun, his game improved,” Sokoloski said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he came out and shot a 78 or 79. I think he can be in the top 20. It will be a grind. The learning curve he is at now, when things are going good, that is great. When it’s not, he needs to learn to make those adjustments on the fly. It’s the mental side that I think is starting to elevate his game.”
McLeod is the first Pendleton player to advance to state since 2019 when Matt Robertson (197) and Zech Cyr (181) qualified.
“It’s nice to go,” McLeod said. “Going by myself is kind of disappointing. I will try to do some damage and have fun while I’m there. Next year, our goal is to have a team there.”
A junior, McLeod has been playing golf since middle school. His family has a membership at Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton, but he also enjoys playing at Wildhorse Golf Course.
“I like Birch Creek a lot better,” he said. “That’s the course I grew up playing. It’s more of a sentimental thing, I think.”
While he can occasionally get his parents Travis and Heather out on the course, McLeod typically golfs with his teammates or friends from work at Gordon’s Electric.
“Recently, me and Mason Morioka have been going every day,” McLeod said. “We both wanted to go to state. My parents play some, but I wouldn’t say they are avid golfers.”
Playing in the Intermountain Conference, McLeod has had the opportunity to play some of the best courses in Oregon, but he has a favorite.
“We’ve played a lot of the Bend courses this year, but Indian Creek in Hood River is one of the most beautiful courses I have played on,” he said. “I got to do that twice. I really like that one.”
