LA GRANDE — The first time Pendleton and La Grande met this season, the Greater Oregon League title was on the line. Come Friday, Nov. 11, the teams have a bit more riding on the outcome.
The seventh-ranked Bucks and second-ranked Tigers will play at 6 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University in the 4A state quarterfinals. The winner moves on to the semifinals against the winner of the Gladstone/Tillamook game.
“Being league champs was our first goal, and the second goal is making it to the state championship game,” said fifth-year La Grande coach Rich McIlmoil. “Goal No. 1 has been reached. Goal No. 2 is what we are fighting for.”
Pendleton, which reached the 5A state semifinals in 2018, is looking for another trip.
“One of our team goals was to win a league title,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “That slipped away. The ultimate goal is the playoff run. Our kids were able to compartmentalize that loss and come back with big games against Baker and Stayton. They (La Grande) earned the GOL, but our goal is to keep going forward in the playoffs.”
To reach the quarterfinals, Pendleton (8-2) defeated Stayton 41-20, while La Grande (8-2) walked all over Cascade 48-12. The Tigers are on a seven-game win streak, which includes a forfeit by The Dalles.
When the teams met on Oct. 21, at the Round-Up Grounds, turnovers hindered the Bucks, who trailed 20-0 after the first quarter and lost 33-20.
“It’s going to be a great game,” McIlmoil said. “They are well-coached, they have great players and they play hard. We are just going to do what we can to prepare for a good game.”
The Bucks were able to get a day of practice Tuesday on the turf at Kennison Field in Hermiston, but Davis said the playing surface is not the issue.
“One hundred percent, it comes around to turnover ratio,” he said. “We have to take care of the football. We didn’t execute last time. Jackson (Davis) will have to have a big game. We can’t let La Grande’s offense control the game. We just have to do our job and play our game.”
The Tigers will have to find an answer for the Bucks’ Payton Lambert, who ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns the first time they met.
“Payton Lambert is a heck of an athlete,” McIlmoil said. “He’s quick and shifty. He’s their main threat and they work off what he can do. We have to have an answer for that guy. He is a pretty special player.”
Pendleton looks to keep the ball away from La Grande, which has a time-eating offense with a powerful run game led by senior quarterback Logan Williams, with running backs Dominic Fields and Dominick Carratello sharing time in the backfield.
Williams ran for 500 yards in GOL play, threw for 900 yards and completed 68% of his passes.
“I like to run the football,” McIlmoil said. “If you can control the clock, it puts you in a good place to put a W on the board. Logan is pretty effective when I need him to throw the ball.”
Davis said it will be important to keep track of Williams.
“Their quarterback is a good athlete on both sides of the ball,” Davis said. “He’s a great linebacker. He can extend plays and he runs hard. When they are on offense, we have to know where he’s at. They have a couple of decent receivers as well.”
For the Tigers to have an effective run game, they have to deal with the Pendleton defensive line, which caused havoc in the Stayton backfield last week.
“Pendleton is pretty big and physical up front,” McIlmoil said. “We have to be sound up front and do things technically right and not shoot from the hip. We have to take care of business, run our scheme and run it right.”
Pendleton’s defensive line, led by Nathan Neveau and Karsten Bracher, has played well this year.
“A lot of games are won in the trenches,” Davis said. “As our kids mature during the year, they are coming into their own. Nathan and Kartsen cause havoc. Being able to utilize our speed off the edge to keep their quarterback in check will be important. They have a couple of good down linemen in No. 77 (Myer Whitmore) and No. 66 (Jarett Armstrong). It will come down to who wins the battle in the trenches.”
