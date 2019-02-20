Chris Chambers still is trying to wrap his head around winning a district wrestling title two weeks ago.
The gold medal and framed bracket help remind the Pendleton senior that it is not a dream.
“It was kind of one of those things you don’t believe,” Chambers said. “At the start of the season if you would have said I would be a district champion, I would not have believed it. Everything went perfect.”
Chambers, who won the 138-pound title at the Intermountain Conference District Tournament, will be joined by 13 of his teammates at the 5A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“I’ve been there before, but I haven’t competed,” Chambers said. “They took me last year as an extra workout partner. When I was a freshman and sophomore, I went to watch my brother (Scott) wrestle.”
Scott will not be able to repay the favor, as he is serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico.
Chambers has made sure to keep his older brother in the loop on his recent success.
“I’ve been rubbing it in his face that he didn’t win a district title,” Chambers said with a laugh. “It’s always about one-upping your brother.”
And if there is a state medal won this weekend?
“Oh, yeah, I’ll tell him all about it,” Chambers said.
Hard work pays off
Brian Chambers wrestled for Washington Hall of Fame coach Ron Seibel at Moses Lake High School, and he had his boys in the sport at a young age.
“I started wrestling in the third grade,” Chris Chambers said. “When I got into high school, I started doing it all year around. I’m not a naturally gifted athlete. I was just thinking about my freshman year when I didn’t win a match at district, and now I’m a district champion.”
Pendleton coach Fred Phillips said Chambers has worked hard for everything he’s achieved.
“He’s worked harder than any other guy the past four years," Phillips said. “He’s not a natural athlete like some of the other guys. He did not hit the coaches' radar when he was younger. He has worked incredibly hard. He doesn’t miss anything. He’s one of those boys who makes coaching worthwhile.”
Chambers wrestled at 132 pounds most of the season, but with the weight class stocked with a ton of talented guys, the decision was made to move him up to 138.
“At the beginning of the season, making 132 was a rough cut,” Chambers said. “As the season goes on, it gets easier to cut weight. It was stacked at 132. If I would have been there, I don’t know if I would have made it to state.”
Chambers will wrestle Jackson Godsey of Hillsboro in his first match at state, and he feels good about his side of the bracket.
“I definitely have a solid shot at placing at state,” Chambers said. “We have been breaking the bracket down. I can see myself on the podium at state.”
Phillips doesn’t doubt it.
“We are so excited for him,” Phillips said. “Look what he’s done so far.”
From dogs to dentist
Chambers has logged untold hours volunteering with the PAWS animal shelter in Pendleton. When it came time to complete the work for his Eagle Scout badge, he knew it would be something to benefit the animals.
He designed and created about 50 reusable kennel tags, which are used to list the animal’s name and health history.
“They are weather resistant and can be used over and over,” Chambers said.
Chambers said college wrestling is not part of his future plans. He knows he will serve a mission for his church, but isn’t sure if he will go right out of high school, or if he will attend BYU-Idaho for a year first.
When he returns from his mission, he will complete his undergraduate work before hopefully attending the University of Washington dental program.
“The one thing I have liked about wrestling, is it teaches good work ethic,” Chambers said. “When I move on, I will know how to work hard.”
