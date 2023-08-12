HERMISTON — It took Statler Wright a bit to compose himself after posting a 90-point ride on Xplosive Skies to win the saddle bronc event Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo.

The last man out of the chutes, Wright also had the Coca-Cola Showdown, which would put an extra $500 in his pocket for an 8-second ride.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.