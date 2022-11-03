PENDLETON — Stayton coach Randy Nyquist played against Pendleton when he was the coach at West Albany, so when his Eagles drew the Bucks in the first round of the 4A state playoffs for Friday, Nov. 4, he knew his team was in for a battle.
“I know what kind of program Pendleton has,” said Nyquist, who has coached in Oregon for 31 years. “Their grocery basket is full. There isn’t much they don’t have. We’ll see if we can’t give them a game.”
Stayton (7-2) finished second in Special District 3 with a 5-1 record, losing to league champion Marist Catholic 35-7. The Eagles come into the game on a five-game win streak.
“He is a very, very good football coach,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said of Nyquist. “He has a history of taking teams to the playoffs. His kids will come ready to play. When you get to the playoffs, you expect good football teams to be there.”
Nyquist said there is no secret to his team’s success.
“We are just kind of scrappy,” said Nyquist, who has been at Stayton since 2016. “We seem to find a way to be in games. We have improved as the year went on. We got off to a slow start, and we played Marist early and they had their way with us. We’ll show up and we’ll be ready to go.”
Pendleton (7-2) finished second in the Greater Oregon League with a 4-1 record. The Bucks have won five of their last six games. The one blemish is a 33-20 loss to La Grande.
“We put ourselves in a position to be successful,” Davis said. “I think we are both hoping for a dry field to put our talents on display. They are a 7-2 football team. They are well coached and have some athletes that if you don’t pay attention to will hurt you.”
The Bucks have run the ball well this year with a combination of running backs, but it’s Payton Lambert who has done the lion’s share of the damage. He had 138 yards last week against Baker, 159 against The Dalles on Oct. 14, and 141 against Crook County on Oct. 7.
“They are a talented team,” Nyquist said. “They can do it all. Offense, defense, special teams. No weakness. Solid in all three phases. They have great team speed and they are athletic. The Lambert kid is pretty good. He could play for me. Coach Davis has a good offensive game, and coach (Fred) Phillips has a good defensive game plan. I’m sure his kids will be ready.”
While Lambert gives Nyquist sleepless nights, Davis said the Eagles have their weapons, as well.
“They have a very good tailback (Ty Borde) who is a workhorse,” Davis said. “He’s not afraid to play both sides of the ball and still carry the ball 30 times a game. They have a big tight end (6-6, 250-pound Brock Hubert) that creates a matchup issue, and their quarterback (Cody Leming) can extend plays. We have to play 11 hats to the ball and create some havoc in their run game. There is tremendous mutual respect for their staff and kids. That is the making of a good football game.”
Both coaches hope the rain clears and the field is not a muddy mess come Friday night.
“We are not a good mud team, but a finesse team,” Davis said. “We are going to work our tails off to make sure we are ready for any type of game. In the playoffs, you are in rare air. Other teams have hung up their jerseys. We are the few who get to keep playing. Our kids are wanting to make this a longer season.”
While things look good on paper for each team, it will come down to who is prepared, how well they implement their game plan, and a bit of luck.
“We’ll see what we can do against the Buckaroos,” Nyquist said. “I think they are a top five team. Once you get in the playoffs, there are no easy games. We had better hang onto our lunch pails.”
