Pendleton v Redmond football
Buy Now

Pendleton’s Payton Lambert runs the ball Sept. 9, 2022, against Redmond in Pendleton. Lambert, the Bucks’ leading rusher, will lead his team into the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 4, against Stayton.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Stayton coach Randy Nyquist played against Pendleton when he was the coach at West Albany, so when his Eagles drew the Bucks in the first round of the 4A state playoffs for Friday, Nov. 4, he knew his team was in for a battle.

“I know what kind of program Pendleton has,” said Nyquist, who has coached in Oregon for 31 years. “Their grocery basket is full. There isn’t much they don’t have. We’ll see if we can’t give them a game.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.