HERMISTON — In a battle between two of the top teams in Washington, Sunnyside used four pins to hand Hermiston a 47-18 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“They hustled when our guys didn’t want to hustle,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “It’s nice that this was early. It’s a good measuring stick. We have to improve and get better.”
Sunnyside placed second at the 2022 4A state championships, while the Bulldogs were second at the 3A level.
Jaxson Gribskov (195) won by pin for the Bulldogs, who also got wins from Daniel Garza (145), Aiden Favorite (126) and Ben Larson, who won 2-1 at 170.
“They wrestled like they expected to win,” Larson said.
In the girls match, Hermiston beat Sunnyside 47-36.
Girls basketball
PRAIRIE CITY 52, PILOT ROCK 31 — The Panthers got off to a hot start, taking a 15-3 lead over the Rockets, en route to a nonleague road win to open the season.
Brooke Teel scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter for Prairie City.
Paedyn Bennett led the Rockets with eight points, while Ali Smith had six points off two 3-pointers. Aiva Ellis scored all six of her points in the third quarter.
KaitLynne Ashley led the Panthers with 13 points, while BettyAnn Wilson had 11.
STEVENSON (WA) 48, IRRIGON 43 (OT) — The Knights blew a seven-point fourth-quarter lead and eventually lost in overtime to the visiting Bulldogs.
“We made some bad decisions,” Irrigon coach Mike Royer said. “It was a learning experience for us. Stevenson hit some 3s in the fourth quarter to climb back in the game. They played smarter than we did and got the win.”
Irrigon played without senior Melissa Leon, who is out for a couple of weeks with an illness, but Umatilla transfer Lizett Sanchez filled in admirably and finished with 11 points.
Nia Seastone led the Knights with 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.
“Kaydence (Emery) also fouled out and that didn’t help us,” Royer said. “It was a good game for our younger players. Hopefully we learned a few things. We had our chances tonight, we just didn’t get it done.
Jolyne Harrison added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Knights, while Stevenson got 16 points from Sophia Sutherland.
Boys basketball
PRAIRIE CITY 54, PILOT ROCK 33 — Cliff Bice had 14 points, and Doyal Lawrence added 12, as the Panthers cruised to a nonleague road win over the Rockets.
“They had us in the height department,” Pilot Rock coach Tyler Zyph said. “They played a really good game. Six of our nine guys have never played a varsity minute. The speed and size of Prairie City took its toll. We played a lot better in the second half once we settled down.”
Easton Bailey led the Rockets with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while James Lunzmann added nine points, and Trysten Walsborn eight.
STEVENSON (WA) 60, IRRIGON 30 — Kacen Bach poured in 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to a road win over the Knights.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Irrigon coach Mark Wyant said.
The Knights also suffered at the free-throw line, hitting just 3 of 16 shots.
Kaiden Hussey, Zane Acock and Andres Madrigal all had five points for the Knights.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.