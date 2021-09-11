SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Hermiston cleaned up its turnover issues from last week, but the Bulldogs gave up a few big plays against Sunnyside on Friday, Sept. 10, that led to a 35-14 nonleague loss to the Grizzlies.
“It was big play after big play,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We can definitely play better. We were right there with them, then they had fourth-and-3 and a guy busted two tackles and scores. We have to tackle better and not give up big plays.”
The Grizzlies (2-0) led 14-7 after the first quarter after Myles Newhouse broke free for a 71-yards touchdown run, and Brent Maldonado caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Logan Rodriguez.
Hermiston scored on an 11-yard pass from Chase Elliott to Caden Hottman.
Hottman also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but that would be it for the Bulldogs.
Hermiston had multiple opportunities during the game to score, but came up empty.
“We were in the red zone three times and came aways with zero points,” Faaeteete said. “We turned the ball over on downs. We have to not shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Elliott threw for 190 yards and ran for 87. Ayden Garay was on the receiving end of four passes for 74 yards.
Rodriguez threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns for Sunnyside, while Newhouse ran for 150 yards.
Hermiston (0-2) is back on the field Sept. 17 at Chiawana.
