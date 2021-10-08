HERMISTON — Southridge scored twice in the final 6:17 of the game to hand Hermiston a 27-14 Mid-Columbia Conference loss on Friday, Oct. 8.
“The kids played hard,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We can’t make stupid penalties, and they converted on fourth down a couple of times to seal the deal.”
Hermiston opened the game with a 39-yard touchdown run by Chase Elliott to take a 7-0 lead.
The Suns came back with an 18-yard touchdown run by Lucien Cone at 6:47 of the first to even the score.
With 2:24 left in the second quarter, Cone reeled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Max Martin. Lance Spaniel’s PAT was blocked by Sam Cadenas, leaving the Suns with a 13-6 lead that would hold at the half.
In the third quarter, Cadenas blocked a punt by Spaniel in the end zone, then recovered the ball for a touchdown, as Hermiston took a 14-13 lead.
From there it was all Suns.
Jacob Tobery scored from 3 yards out. The 2-point conversion failed, giving Southridge a 19-14 lead.
Cameron Alcorn put the nail in the coffin with an interception, and Martin later punched it in from 1 yard out. The Suns converted the 2-point conversion for the final points of the game.
The Bulldogs had a chance to make something happen late in the game after a Marcus Winebarger interception, but penalties killed the drive.
“We had four penalties on that drive,” Faaeteete said. “Sometime you run out of plays and the other team is victorious and not yours. We just have to play cleaner football. We will be alright.”
On the night, Elliott threw for 215 yards, Ben Larson ran for 36 yards on 12 carries, Caden Hottman caught five passes for 43 yards, and Landon Shilanek caught four passes for 43 yards.
For the Suns, Martin threw for 162 yards, James Rush ran for 66 yards, and Cone caught five passes for 118 yards.
