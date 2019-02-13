For her last year on the Pendleton High School swim team, Landry Huth wants to leave behind a legacy.
The team will travel to Beaverton to compete in the 5A state championships, with preliminaries starting on Friday afternoon. Huth, a three-time district champion, has gone every year since she was a freshman.
And for her final year, she has a lot to tackle.
“I’ve gone all four years,” said Huth, 17, of the upcoming competition. “But this will be the first time I’ll be competing in four events.”
This weekend, the PHS senior will compete in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relay, and the 100 breaststroke, where she’s the No. 7 seed.
And when she swam at the Intermountain Conference district swimming championships in Hood River last Friday, she took home four medals — gold in the 200 freestyle (2:12.84), the 100 breaststroke (1:13.52), and the 200 free relay (1:50.50), and silver in the 200 relay medley (2:01.68).
As if four district championship medals weren’t enough for her senior year, Huth also broke a record older than her at a district meet in Baker City earlier this season.
Kristie Scofield previously set the record for the women’s 100 breaststroke back in 1996, clocking in at 1:12.49. Huth finished at 1:12.40.
“Going into that meet, breaking that record was the only thing on my mind,” Huth said. “And I want to break it again.”
She’ll get the chance to do just that this weekend. Although Pendleton went to state last season, they haven’t placed a swimmer in the final round since 2017. This year, they’re the No. 2 seed in the conference, and coach Tony Nelson thinks they stand a good chance of finishing strong.
“Judging by the times we’ve posted this year, I think we’ll do a lot better,” Nelson said. “We have a really strong women’s team. Landry’s our fastest breakstroker, and she heads our relay teams. She keeps everyone centered and working hard. It’s nice to have her leadership. She understands the magnitude of our situation.”
Natural born swimmer
Before Huth took to swimming, she tried everything — basketball, soccer, baseball — you name it. But nothing seemed to click.
“I tried all the basic sports,” she said. “I was just checking them off the list, until I got to swimming.”
Huth joined the Pendleton Swim Association when she was 9 years old, and felt right at home. She’s been a member ever since.
“I feel like I connect with the water,” she said. “I’m naturally drawn towards it.”
Her family history could have something to do with that — her uncle Tracy Huth remains the No. 10 swimmer at Oakland University in Michigan for the 1650 freestyle with a 15:53.44 time that he recorded in 1983. He was also a three-time NCAA Division II Swimmer of the Year, and won the 200- and 400-meter individual medleys all four years of his college career. He also coached the women’s team from 1987-1997, and was Oakland’s athletic director for seven years until he left the position in January 2014.
And Huth carries on that family legacy year-round. When she’s not competing with the Bucks, she’s working hard at the PSA — and her career in the pool won’t end there.
A bigger splash
This fall, Huth will attend Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, seeking a degree in nursing with minors in Spanish and kinesiology.
Because the school doesn’t have a swim team, Huth plans to join Lewiston’s city club team: the Lewis Clark Neptunes, which she hopes to participate in all four years of her time in college.
And after that, Huth wants to start a career as either a pediatric nurse or an athletic trainer for a high school or college.
“Either way, you’re going to be working with kids, and I do that really, really well,” Huth said. “From the beginning, you need to make sure kids are happy and healthy. I want to be able to help them.”
But before all of that, Huth will hit the water as a Buck for one last time in Beaverton on Friday, with finals to follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is the biggest meet of my career,” she said. “I’m hoping I can drop some time. I want this meet to be my best.”
