MILTON-FREEWATER — After a two-year hiatus, the Carnival of Speed zooms back.
The 85th edition of the meet is Friday, April 1, at Shockman Field, Milton-Freewater, and McLoughlin coach John Milleson said there should be plenty of athletes.
“We have 30 teams coming, and close to 400 entries,” Milleson said. “That’s a good number. We’ve had between 600 and 1,000 kids before.”
The coronavirus pandemic shuttered the meet the past two years, and the Milleson has seen the number of athletes out for track at Mac-Hi dwindle.
“We have struggled to put together a team since COVID,” Milleson said. “We had five meets last year. It was tough on us as coaches around the area.”
The Pioneers have been building back their numbers, but one athlete who has stuck it out is senior Shaq Badillo, who throws the shot put and the discus.
“He has been putting in the time and work,” Milleson said. “His goal is to get the school shot put record. We hope he gets it. That would be a great thing.”
Badillo threw 43 feet, 3 inches last week at the Hawk Invite in College Place. His personal best is 45-5, set last year. The school record is 50-4 1/2, set in 2014 by Aaron Lefore.
“He could uncork one at any time,” Milleson said. “He is a student of the sport. He watches videos and talks with his coaches about what he needs to do. He is easy to coach.”
Mac-Hi also hopes to get a few points out of German exchange student Luis Wolf. He is scheduled to compete in the javelin, discus, high jump and 4x100 relay.
“We could put him in anything and he would do well,” Milleson said. “We are taking advantage of what he can do. He’s a decathlete back home. If he wants to do anything, I have room to put him in.”
Pendleton is sending a majority of its track team to the Clay Lewis Invite on Saturday in Richland, Washington, but the distance runners will be at the Carnival of Speed.
The Bucks’ top man is senior James Thatcher, who will run the 1,500 and 3,000.
An oldie but a goodie
Not counting the Pendleton Round-Up, the Carnival of Speed is the longest running sporting event in the region. Other than missing a couple of years during WW II, being cancelled by the weather in 2010 and 2018, and by the pandemic in 2020-21, the meet has been held.
While the boys have competed for 85 years, the girls are just in their 41st year of competition, according to meet records.
The event used to be an elite invite, drawing the top athletes from Oregon and Washington, including Hermiston, Pendleton, Walla Walla, La Grande and Pasco. Athletes had to have qualifying marks to enter. Over the years, it has become more inclusive.
Carnival of Speed records have been impeccably kept over the years, with the longest standing record being that in the boys 200 meters, set by Warren Sherlock of Walla Walla High School in 1959.
Sherlock’s race was in yards, but when converted to meters, his time stands at 21.7 seconds.
“It’s been a while since any records have been broken,” Milleson said. “With the number of teams and entries, some of those record could go at any time.”
One record that has stood for a long time, and could stand the test of time for many more years, is the high jump record of 6-8, set by Tim Porter of Griswold in 1986. Porter also holds the long jump record at 23-4 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.