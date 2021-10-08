HERMISTON — The hard work is done when no one is watching.
The Hermiston girls cross-country team put in the miles over the summer, ranging from a minimum of 200 miles, to senior Alexia Serna, who wore out a couple of pairs of shoes in logging 330 miles.
“We have a group of girls who have been training since June,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “Our top 10 girls put in more than 200 miles each this summer.”
The results are proof that their hard work is paying off.
The Bulldogs have finished in the top two in the team standings in four of their meets, including wins at the Runner Soul XC Fest, and the first Mid-Columbia Conference meet in Walla Walla.
They were second to Kennewick at the Hanford Jamboree and at the Oxford Classic, where they were second to 6A Summit, which has won 12 consecutive state titles.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Bulldogs will line up with some of the top 3A and 4A teams in Washington at the 52nd annual Max Jensen Richland Invitational.
“This will give us an idea of what district will be like,” Blackburn said. “We will be able to gauge where we are and what we need to improve on. Us and Kennewick are the top two schools in our conference. Kennewick has a good team, but we have put in the work. We can beat them.”
The Bulldogs have been led this season by sophomore Megan Joyce, who has placed in the top seven in all five races run this fall. Her personal best time is 19 minutes, 22.14 seconds, set at the Oregon City XC Invitational on Sept. 18.
“Megan has had a breakout year,” Blackburn said. “It’s good to have a front runner. She is a competitor. She will run tough every time. She has run sub-20 in all but one race this year.”
Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt has the top time in the state for 3A runners this season with a time of 17:06.90. Among the MCC 3A schools, Joyce ranks second behind Marquardt.
Joyce admitted she has surprised herself with her performances this fall.
“I had to take off July because of a hip injury,” Joyce said before she and her teammates set off for a 6-mile run Oct. 6. “I still ran about 300 miles. I thought that I wouldn’t be No. 1. I was No. 3 all last year. I didn’t expect to go to No. 1.”
While Joyce has enjoyed her success, she’s more focused on her times and her team.
“I’m very much competitive with the other girls in the MCC,” she said. “It’s a privilege to run with them. Saturday, we are running Div. I, and all the teams are equal to us or above us. It will be a brawl with who we are going up against. I’m proud of our girls for what we have achieved and for what we’ve been through.”
The Bulldogs have had their share of injuries this season, with injuries limiting Hailey Melville and Cydney Sanchez to just a couple of meets.
“Cydney is such a phenomenal runner,” Blackburn said. “She has had health issues that have held her back. Hailey has had to drop out of the last two races. She did 400 miles this summer. We just have to keep her feet under her. We have a strong group of girls. If one goes down, there’s another one there to take her place.”
Serna has been the No. 2 runner for Hermiston, with junior Ashley Treadwell, freshman Elizabeth Newman, and sophomores Madeline Franke and Jacqueline Garcia Sandoval figuring into the scoring on a regular basis.
“Alexia is miss consistent,” Blackburn said. “She had been in the mid-20s since her sophomore year, and now she’s in the low-20s. Liz did cross-country last year for three weeks. Every week she is getting faster and faster. Ashley fought injuries the first two years, now she is healthy and has been really consistent for us and is a team captain.”
Serna first started running cross-country in the eighth grade, and now is a leader for the Bulldogs.
“I don’t lead by my words, but by my actions,” Serna said. “We all work together and hold each other accountable. We work as a team. Megan has gotten so much faster since I first started running with her.”
Serna said she is a little nervous and excited for the race Oct. 9.
“I’m excited for my competition to see how much better I have gotten,” she said.
