IRRIGON — Some people go fishing, others go camping, and some like a long weekend at the beach to relax.
Not Irrigon football coach Ken Thompson. He rolls along the lines of extreme sports with mountain biking and race car driving.
A week prior to his team’s season opener, Thompson drove his blue 1984 Fox Body Mustang at Hermiston Raceway on Sept. 5 in the Mini-Stock Class during the Labor Day Spectacular.
“As far as family entertainment, there isn’t any more bang for your buck,” Thompson said of the action at Hermiston Raceway. “I had a lot of people who knew I was racing. They came out and watched, sat in the car and took pictures. I am a big believer in living life and trying new things. During COVID last year, I had a mountain bike thing going on and I was at Mt. Bachelor every weekend.”
The Labor Day Spectacular also had Legends, Street Stock and Super Late-Models, but Thompson was comfortable in his race, which featured seven cars and 25 laps worth of adrenaline. Thompson’s top speed was close to 70 mph, which was fine with him.
“I was seventh out of seven,” said Thompson, whose car features a 4-cylinder motor. “One car wrecked, so I might have been sixth. Everyone knew I was slow, but I had a great time. That’s what matters, having a release from our day-to-day lives. I just do it for fun.”
The racing bugThompson always has enjoyed going to Hermiston Raceway to watch the action. It was his friend Jay Tracy who got him on the track.
“We were sitting at the race track one day and I said it would be fun to do,” Thompson said. “The next week, he brought me out to Irrigon, before I lived there. We bought a hornet car for $500. He is my pit mate. I have had my car parked at his place the past two months. I am not a mechanic. He supervises and gives me a hard time when I try to do things.”
Thompson has been racing for about 10 years.
“I started out in the hornet class, which is the beginner class,” he said. “Then I moved up to minis.”
While the racing is fun, the camaraderie is priceless.
“We’ve made some friends,” Thompson said. “Everyone is great. They know I’m slow. They give me some pointers, but only enough. I don’t get in their way. I let the cars racing race. That’s racing in a nutshell. Guys have a lot of money in their cars, and they have skilled drivers. Then there are guys like me who do it on a dollar budget. It’s as close to the NASCAR experience I will get.”
Thompson enjoys the small-track racing and the communities that come out to support the racers. He appreciates the atmosphere at Hermiston Raceway.
“When Greg Walden took over the track a few years ago, he made some big improvements,” Thompson said. “Their track workers do a good job. It’s a fun thing to be a part of. No matter what you do, do it 100 percent and try to have a good time.”
