HERMISTON — If there is a basketball involved, Mitch Thompson wants to be in the thick of things.
The former Irrigon High School boys coach has gone from coaching middle school basketball to landing a job with NBA G League team Los Capitanes in Mexico City.
“When I was 5, I wanted to be a basketball coach,” Thompson said. “That side of the game has always fascinated me. It’s all relationship driven. It’s out of knowing that I care. It’s the foundation of everything.”
Thompson, 30, is entering his second season with the Los Capitanes, and also is working with the NBA Academy Latin America in San Luis Potosi in Mexico.
“When I took this job, Mitch was a perfect fit,” Los Capitanes General Manager Nick Lagios said. “I knew him when he did some work with Australia Basketball about four years ago. We kept in touch. He already lived in Mexico and he is bilingual.”
Lagios also believes the NBA Academy job was a good fit for Thompson.
“He’s a perfect fit for the NBA Academy and now will do it at the highest level with the top Latin American players,” Langios said. “Twenty to 23% percent of NBA players are from Latina America. He is an ambassador for basketball, in Mexico and for the Capitanes. Mitch is more than a basketball coach, and he’s critical to the Capitanes. It’s tough to find coaches like that.”
The NBA Academy offers an elite basketball training program that provides top high school-age prospects from Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Canada with a holistic approach to player development.
The program gives prospects the opportunity to learn the game from outside coaches who the NBA hires with professional, collegiate and international coaching experience.
Since opening in 2017, 22 NBA Academy Latin America participants — including female players — have committed to NCAA Division I programs.
The NBA Academy program globally, has seen 13 players sign professional contracts, including Josh Giddy (Oklahoma City Thunder).
“I started coaching in Eastern Oregon and now I’m coaching NBA players,” Thompson said. “I’ve coached Gary Clark (Pelicans), Alfonzo McKinnie (Bulls) and Matt Mooney (Knicks).”
The Los Capitanes played a shortened season last year in Texas, but will have a 50-game season based out of Mexico City for the 2022-23 season.
Of the 30 NBA teams, 28 have their own G League team. Portland and Phoenix do not, but are allowed to send players to other teams.
“There were more than 100 call-ups from the G League to the NBA this past year,” Thompson said.
In addition to his work, Thompson said he enjoys living in Mexico.
“It’s really cool,” he said. “Not many people get to experience working in another country. I had players from six or seven different countries. It’s a great experience. Mexico City’s cost of living is lower, and it’s a safe city. I’ve enjoyed living there and the food is good.”
Humble beginnings
A 2010 graduate of Hermiston High School, Thompson got his first taste of coaching his senior year of high school.
After playing three years for coach Larry Usher, Thompson suffered a knee injury that derailed his senior year. Usher helped Thompson secure a coaching position at Sandstone Middle School.
“At Hermiston, I was a very average basketball player, but I had a good coach who sent me on that (coaching) path. Larry was a huge part of me getting into coaching. He has been instrumental in my career path.”
Thompson coached the Hermiston freshmen when he was at Blue Mountain Community College. After he transferred to Oregon State University, he got involved with the men’s basketball program as a student manager for coach Craig Robinson.
After one season, Robinson was fired and Thompson returned home, where he took the reins of the Irrigon boys program.
In two seasons with the Knights, Thompson led the team to a 44-9 overall record, a 17-3 record in the Columbia Basin Conference, and the 2A state title during the 2014-15 season.
He was named the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2015, and at 23 years old, was the state’s youngest basketball coach to win a championship.
The Knights lost in the state playoffs the following year, and Thompson was on the move again — back to OSU as a graduate assistant with coach Wayne Tinkle.
Thompson also worked with the Milwaukee Bucks G League team in player development before the job in Mexico opened up.
In the midst of the coaching carousel, Thompson and a few of his former Irrigon players and friends started a free bilingual basketball camp, which will celebrate its second year in Irrigon later this month.
“Middle school to the NBA G League,” Thompson said, reflecting on the past 12 years. “The G league has gotten better over the past five years. It’s one of the top five professional leagues in the world. Almost 50 percent of players in the NBA played in the G League. It has its fingerprints all over the NBA.”
If you look closely, you will see Thompson’s prints in the mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.