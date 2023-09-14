PENDLETON — When young cowboys make their first ride at the Pendleton Round-Up, and come out with the top score in the event through two rounds, they are floating on Cloud 9.
That was Dean Thompson on Thursday, Sept. 14, after he turned in a score of 87 points on Great Nation. He leads the event by 2 1/2 points over Austin Foss and Jayco Roper (84.5).
Thompson, 21, got a reride after his first bronc failed to perform, and he took advantage of the opportunity.
“After that first horse, and I saw a 70, I was at a loss for hope,” he said. “I had never been on her (Great Nation), but I knew her name and I was pretty excited.”
Great Nation gave Thompson everything he could handle, but the Utah cowboy did his part.
“I was gathering my chickens,” he said after the ride. “My glove was coming off and I fell on the ground and hit my head. I saw the 87 and that was pretty surreal. It’s hard when you come to Pendleton and all the big names are here.”
Speaking of Pendleton, Thompson said he is definitely coming back.
“There’s no way you miss this rodeo in 100 years once you’ve been,” he said. “It’s its own unique. There is nothing else like the big lawn. I love the cowboy element.”
Thompson, who also won the bareback at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, is sitting 14th in the world standings with less than a $3,000 lead over the No. 15 man. He is looking for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
Saddle bronc riding
Sage Newman and Stetson Wright have been taking turns leading the world standings, but Newman made a big move Thursday, taking over the lead in the event with an 88-point ride on Kemosabi.
“That was fun,” Newman said of his ride. “I had never been on him. He’s a really good horse and he liked the grass.”
Newman has made the finals in Pendleton before, but has never won.
“Hopefully, I’ll take home the title this year,” he said. “I have a good chance, but the bronc riding is unreal right now. From 1-30, guys can jump out and win a rodeo. Me and Stetson battle back and forth. It’s so tight in the top five. It will come down to the wire.”
Bull riding
Creek Young had a cheat sheet on his bull Rust Bucket, having seen the beast at the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale earlier this week.
Young went to the top of the Pendleton standings with a ride of 86.5 points on Rust Bucket. He was one of only four men to ride their bull.
“I knew he was really good,” said Young, who is making his third trip to Pendleton. “I saw Stetson win the first round on him at Xtreme Bulls. I knew if I could ride him, I’d get a good score.”
With the top 12 advancing to Saturday’s finals, Young is looking to finally make some money in Pendleton.
“This is my favorite trip to Pendleton, so far,” he said. “I told myself if I don’t do well, I’ll go home (Missouri) for a few days. We have been in the Northwest for a couple of months rodeoing hard.”
Young, who is sixth in the world standings, also pointed out that getting a solid score with one more day of qualifying was important.
“Stetson is up tomorrow,” he said. “He is the best bull rider, in my opinion, to get the maximum points out of a bull. With him, it’s either money or mud, and he doesn’t hit the ground often.”
Breakaway roping
Hermiston’s Jordan Minor moved into a tie for fourth place with Jackie Crawford and Loralee McKoen with a time of 2.9 seconds on her run.
“It was great to draw a good calf,” Minor said. “It always helps, especially here.”
Minor, who won the breakaway roping the first year Pendleton offered it in 2018, also won the first round last year.
“I have been lucky there, but I have had bad runs there too,” Minor said. “I’m extra thankful for the good runs. Pendleton is as good as it gets. It’s really hard to put into words. At Pendleton, you can do your best, but you can’t prepare.”
The top time in the event with one round to go is Bradi Good at 2.6 seconds.
Barrel racing
Lindsey Ham grabbed the No. 5 spot in the event with a run of 28.89 seconds. Only .39 seconds separate the top six times.
Also moving into the top 12 was Ham’s mom Pamela Capper-Coker (29.11) of Cheney.
Capper-Coker won the Pendleton barrel racing title in 2016 during her rookie season.
Steer wrestling
Arizona cowboy Jason Thomas turfed his steer in 4.9 seconds, taking over the top spot in the second round, and the top time in the average with a time of 13.1 on two head.
Steer roping
Dave Sedar of Evansville, Wyoming, was the only man to register a time on Thursday, trussing up his steer in 13.9 seconds.
Pendleton’s Trent Sorey leads the average on two head at 28.2 seconds — a 4.6-second lead over the No. 2 man Chris Reeves.
Tie-down roping
It was a tough go for the ropers, but Trevor Hale turned in a 10.2-second run to put him in a tie for sixth in the second round.
Roger Nonella had a 10.7-second run, and combined with his time of 8.8 seconds in the first round, he is sitting tied for fourth in the average.
Team roping
There were only three qualified runs on the afternoon, with Cory Kidd and Jason Johe putting together a run of 6.3 seconds. They did not have a time on their first run.
Aaron Tsinigine and Ryan Motes turned in a 6.7, and are tied for fifth in the average at 12.8 seconds on two runs.
