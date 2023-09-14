PENDLETON — When young cowboys make their first ride at the Pendleton Round-Up, and come out with the top score in the event through two rounds, they are floating on Cloud 9.

That was Dean Thompson on Thursday, Sept. 14, after he turned in a score of 87 points on Great Nation. He leads the event by 2 1/2 points over Austin Foss and Jayco Roper (84.5).

