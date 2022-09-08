HERMISTON — After 30 years of calling Hermiston football games from the press box, Joe Thompson has turned off his microphone.
The 1977 Hermiston graduate, who announced his first game in 1992, decided it was time to step away after last season.
“It just seemed right,” Thompson said. “Larry called me and I thought for just a split second, ‘Do I want to do this?’ I’m 63, and we have grandkids. It really wasn’t a hard decision.”
Hermiston High School honored Thompson for his years of work Friday, Sept. 2, at the Bulldogs’ home opener against Hanford.
“It’s really, really cool that he did it for that long,” Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said.
Taking over on the microphone will be Ethan McDonald, a social studies teacher at the high school, and a former Hermiston defensive coordinator.
Thompson called his first game in 1992, but he doesn’t remember who the Bulldogs played in that preseason game. His final game was Hermiston’s 44-7 victory over Ridgeline in a nonleague game.
The past few years, Thompson has had the comforts of the modern press box at Kennison Field, but there were years when the accommodations weren’t as welcoming.
“Kennison Field was the third press box I was in,” Thompson said. “The first press box, when the wind blew, so did it. Then there was an old train car.”
While Thompson has announced everything from wrestling to soccer, 4-H fashion shows, parades and baseball, it’s the football memories that have stayed with him.
“There’s not a lot of sports I haven’t touched,” he said.
The 2002 football season was a memorable one for Thompson, who has more stories than games he’s called.
“Back in the fall of 2002, when North Medford came to town for the second round of the playoffs (a 16-13 Hermiston win), they had a player named David Faaeteete,” Thompson recalled. “I remember to this day sitting there before the game, thinking ‘how do I say his name?’ That was the first time I had seen a Samoan name. Now he’s our head coach.”
That same 2002 season also produced Hermiston’s first home win over Pendleton.
“We beat them 20-17,” Thompson said. “Dean Peters was our kicker. He was at the left hash mark and made a 40-yard field goal.”
It also was a night when the temperature dipped to 12 degrees. Hermiston had four propane heaters on the sidelines.
“I asked if we had to provide heaters for the visiting team,” Thompson said. “The question was never answered. That whole season sticks out to me. It was just the kind of the season that broke that ice. Beating Pendleton here, going deep in the playoffs. It pushed the program to a whole new level.”
Thompson was so sure the Bulldogs would win the Intermountain Conference title in 2002 that he had T-shirts printed and a bottle of champagne ready to go.
“I had a bottle of champagne in my briefcase,” he said. “After they beat Pendleton, I popped the cork and celebrated at midfield. I passed that around. That season was really, really good. Something to hang your hat on. I gave a T-shirt to coach (Jerry) Williams. I told him, ‘I knew you were going to win.’ “
Getting behind the microphone
Thompson’s start behind the microphone started at Oregon State University. He was a student assistant in the sports information department and he did a bit of baseball.
He also was the program director for the student radio station, KBVR, and they started broadcasting women’s basketball games.
“It was a 50-watt station that hit the campus and the dorms,” Thompson said. “Woodstock’s Pizza sponsored us.”
Thompson returned to Hermiston in 1985 and started announcing volleyball games for Billie Jo Owens.
“That was at a time when they were in the old gym,” he said. “Pendleton was really, really good back then. We beat them in one game. I remember the girls out there crying because they beat Pendleton in a game. Not the match, just a game.”
In 2015, Thompson went back to his roots at OSU, announcing the men’s and women’s soccer games.
“I was online and I saw a little blurb that Oregon State needed an announcer for men’s and women’s soccer,” he said. “I gave them a call. They said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ It was kind of a neat deal. I got a taste of doing NCAA sports. They paid me $50 a game. It basically covered my fuel. I was a road warrior for that season.”
As the owner of a local business, Thompson was able to give himself the time off to mark that off his bucket list.
“I ran Eastside Market for 31 years (1985-2016).” he said. “When you are your own boss, it makes it easy to get time off.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.