LA GRANDE — The Cascade Collegiate Conference recently announced its 2021 softball all-conference teams and three Eastern Oregon University athletes — Jordan Henley, Makenzie Chambers and Amanda Smith — made the list.
Henley was selected to the first team as an infielder and was the lone first-team pick for EOU. Chambers was a second-team selection at catcher, while Smith was an honorable mention at pitcher.
Henley, a senior from Twin Falls, Idaho, was productive for the Mountaineers, leading the offense with a .423 average. She appeared in 42 games, primarily at third base, and was a starter in 40. Henley tallied 52 hits in 123 at bats, scored 38 runs and had 27 RBI. She also hit five home runs to go along 10 doubles and one triple. She slugged .642 during the regular season and had an on-base percentage of .459. Defensively, she had a fielding percentage of .914 and posted 56 putouts.
Chambers, a freshman from Hood River, was the primary catcher for the Mountaineers in 2021, appearing in 39 games total, strating 37. Chambers batted .387, scored 16 runs, tallied 41 hits in 106 at bats and had 26 RBI. She also hit seven doubles, two triples and one home run. She slugged .519 for the regular season and had an on-base percentage of .405. On defense, Chambers posted a .981 fielding percentage and threw out 11 baserunners.
Smith, a junior from Sisters, was a consistent presence in the Mountaineers pitching rotation. She appeared in 22 games in the circle, starting in 11. She posted a 6-6 overall record and pitched seven complete games. Her ERA in the regular season was 4.03 and she totaled 41 strikeouts, which led the team. She tossed one shutout. Smith also put in work on offense appearing 24 games overall, batting .250 to go with eight RBI and four runs scored.
