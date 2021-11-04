ATHENA — It’s been six years since Weston-McEwen has qualified for the 2A state football playoffs, and the TigerScots are primed and ready for action this weekend.
The TigerScots will play Saturday, Nov. 6, at Toledo in the first round of action.
“We’re so excited about being in the state playoffs.” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “This has been a goal for our program since the beginning of the year. So excited for the senior class and their leadership that has helped us get to this game. No one on this team has been in the playoffs. It’s a reward of hard work, dedication and commitment.”
Weston-McEwe, the No. 2 team out of the Blue Mountain Conference, enters the game with a 7-1 record, while the Boomers are the top team from Special District 3 and have a 6-3 record.
Toledo has a turf field, which the TigerScots are looking forward to playing on.
“It will be our first time playing on turf,” Hansell said. “We are excited about that.”
Hansell said the Boomers like to run the ball, and have the offensive line to wreak havoc.
“They are really big up front and they like to run the ball with a lot of different running backs,” Hansell said. “They are fast, they are big and they look for contact. It will be a great game.”
The key for W-M on Nov. 6 will be controlling the ball and limiting mistakes.
“We need to take care of the ball and sustain drives,” Hansell said. “We have had games where we have thrown the ball a lot and others we have run the ball a lot. Our offense line allows us to do both and change things up.”
The TigerScots who left for Toledo on Nov. 5 have been practicing in the cold, rain and windy weather this week. The same weather they are expecting to see Nov. 6.
Despite the conditions, Hansell said his team is ready to play.
“This is an accomplishment,” he said. “There are teams at home right now that don’t get to put on the helmet and the jersey that says TigerScots. It’s an honor in itself. As a coaching staff, we couldn’t be more proud of all of our student athletes.”
