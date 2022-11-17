GRESHAM — It’s November, it’s cold outside and there’s no place Weston-McEwen would rather be than on the football field.
The TigerScots (8-2) will play Colton at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barlow High School in the 2A state semifinals.
“They enjoy it being cold and being able to turn on the lights at practice,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They are soaking it all in. This is an amazing opportunity they have. We are coming to get better as a program as we represent our families, school and community. It’s an honor for all of us.”
It’s the first trip to the semifinals for the TigerScots since 2011 when they lost to Scio.
The third-ranked Vikings are in uncharted waters.
“This is the first time in 20 years that they have had football after October,” Colton coach Jason Stewart said of his team. “It’s been since the 1980s (1983) that they have won a championship. We are trying to get to Hillsboro and win a championship.”
To do that, the Vikings will have to go through the TigerScots, who are coming off a big 27-21 quarterfinal road win over Lowell.
Colton (10-1) shut out Gold Beach 12-0 in the quarterfinals on Nov. 12. The Panthers held the Vikings way below their average 40 points a game.
“When the season started, our goal was to make the playoffs,” Stewart said. “We didn’t know how good we would be. We are senior-loaded with 14. We got lucky with kids who believe in themselves. We didn’t work this hard to stop now.”
Hansell said they will have their hand full with the Vikings.
“Colton is a very good team,” he said. “They are disciplined in everything they do. They make plays and they are very good at what they do. They like to run the ball a lot, but they will pass. They have a lot of playmakers. Their QBs (Rickie Hendrickson and Wyatt Holliday) are athletic and make good things happen for them. When you get to the semifinals, teams are great.”
W-M has been prepared for this moment by their opponents in the Blue Mountain Conference, and their strong nonleague schedule that included Culver and Oakland.
“I think a lot of it has to do with how tough our league is,” Hansell said. “We had three in the final eight, and now two in the final four. Some teams run, some throw, and having that adversity throughout the season has prepared us for teams like Colton.”
The TigerScots also took the time to practice at Hermiston’s Kennison Field to get the feel of a turf field before the Nov. 19 game.
“A big thanks to Hermiston for allowing us to practice there this week,” Hansell said. “As a Hermiston alum, it’s pretty special to me to bring a team to Hermiston, where I played high school football.”
W-M brings plenty of weapons into the game, starting with quarterback Easton Berry, and extending out to receivers Cameron Reich and Anthony Nix, and running backs Sean Roggiero and Maddox King. And when they want to throw a wrench into the game plan, Gunnar McBean gets the call in the backfield.
King ran for 92 yards last week, while Berry and Nix hooked up three times for 120 yards.
“I think a lot has to do with the maturity of the team and dedication to the program,” Hansell said of his team’s success. “We have been down in both (playoff) games. That speaks a lot to our leadership and maturity of our team. Being able to practice this far into the season is reps for the younger kids and being able to grow the program and get better.”
Like W-M, plenty of hands touch the ball for Colton. In addition to the quarterbacks, the Viking have a full backfield of players.
“It’s my second year and we have changed a lot of things,” Stewart said. “From team chemistry to running a different system, which allows more kids to be involved. Six out of the nine get to touch the ball. They have been together for a long time, and that’s a big part of the success we have had. Every guy is pretty good.”
