ATHENA — Weston-McEwen opened its season on a winning note, beating Dufur and Imbler on Thursday, Aug. 24, in a pair of nonleague matches
“We won both in three,” TigerScots coach Marie Cain said. “It was a good win for the girls, they deserved to win today. They have been working hard.”
The TigerScots (2-0) opened play with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 victory over the Rangers, then followed with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Panthers.
“We played an overall consistent game tonight,” Cain said. “We took care of our side and what we could control. We moved the ball around and used all of our hitters. Our serving game was aggressive and a good foundation for us.”
In the third set against Imbler, the Panthers jumped out to a bit of a lead, but the TigerScots roared back to regain the lead the close out the match.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Cain said. “It was their first matches of the season, as well as their first matches playing for a new coach, and they excelled. They brought energy and focus that was key to the success of the team tonight.”
On the night, Addie Perkins had 23 assists, nine kills and five aces, while Kylie Thornton had 22 kids and five aces, and sophomore Hennessey Fitzjarrell led the TigerScots with 13 kills.
“We have some aggressive hitters and they all want to play,” Cain said. “They have a hunger for it. They are really competitive.”
PILOT ROCK 3, IRRIGON 2 — Lynn Williams had five kills, four aces and one block in leading the Rockets to a 27-25, 9-25, 25-23, 12-25, 15-14 nonleague win over the visiting Knights.
“We have a lot of new kids who haven’t played varsity before,” Rockets coach Jen Porter said. “First-game jitters, I believe. They had a couple of new rotations we were working on, and that can be hard. We just needed to get the first one out of the way.”
Tied at two games apiece, the Knights jumped out to a big lead to start the fifth game, but the Rockets rallied for the win.
“We were down 7-1 or 7-0 and they came back and won it,” Porter said. “That says something about the girls. The serving was great and they are gelling so well in practice. I am proud of them.”
Paedyn Bennett added four kills and four aces, while Ali Smith had 23 digs and Kessa Litfin seven assists.
Cross-country
Jett Leavitt had no trouble with the hills, mud pit and rolling wheat fields at the John Hascall Memorial in Pilot Rock.
The junior from Joseph turned in a time of 18 minutes, 00.30 seconds to easily win the event.
The Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa team also got a second-place finish from Jonah Lyman (18:33.27), while Pendleton sophomore Jack Reynolds was third with a time of 19:28.68.
Pilot Rock was led by Carter Ford, who was 15th with a time of 24:25.60.
Owyhee Harguess, a sophomore at Enterprise, won the girls’ race and was ninth overall with a time of 22:28.35. Her teammate, Abigail Hurley was second with a time of 22:24.91.
Melissa Tune led Pendleton, finishing in the girls’ top 10 with a time of 27:38.27.
Pilot Rock was led by Paige Moffit (27:44.89), who also was among the top 10 girls.
