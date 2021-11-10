PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College midfielder Adrian Arguello and defender Emilio Nunez were selected to the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region All-Star Team.

Arguello and Nunez also will play in the NWAC All-Star Game at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

The Timberwolves finished the season with a 7-5-1 record. They lost a 5-4 game to Everett on Nov. 3, in the first round of the NWAC regional playoffs.

BMCC hosted the playoff game, which was a first for the Timberwolves in school history.

Nunez, a sophomore from Hermiston, finished with one assist on the season, but was part of a defense that allowed just 1.38 goals a game.

Arguello, a freshman from Caldwell, Idaho, scored a team-high eight goals and had three assists.

Reymundo Mendez of Columbia Basin College was named Player of the Year, while North Idaho’s Ken Thompson was selected as the Coach of the Year.

