PENDLETON — For one night, the Timberwolves’ uniforms will turn from blue to pink.
This Friday, Blue Mountain Community College will host a “Pink Out” on campus and at their home athletic events in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the local Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.
Two Blue Mountain-hosted games will show their support on the field and on the court. Starting at 2 p.m., the women’s soccer team will host Yakima Valley College to “Kick for the Cure” and support the cause, and just a few hours later, the Timberwolves’ volleyball match will do the same against Big Bend Community College at 6 p.m.
Both teams will don pink uniforms to raise awareness for the cause. Children’s games and face painting will also be available at both events. Students will sell pink Timberwolves shirts and hand out pink beaded necklaces for fans in attendance. Shirts are also being sold at the Student Life Office in Morrow Hall for the duration of the week.
All proceeds will go toward the Pendleton Round-Up’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, which works to raise awareness and funds for local breast cancer patients and survivors.
“Pink Night is a very special event that allows us to support the community and come together,” BMCC head women’s soccer coach Jordan Hillmick said.
The Timberwolves’ women’s soccer team (1-11-1, 0-10-1 NWAC) is coming off last Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Columbia Basin, while the volleyball team (7-18, 2-8 NWAC) dropped a three-set match at Treasure Valley on Wednesday evening.
The Timberwolves fell in sets of 25-15, 25-13, and 25-11. Both of Friday’s “Pink Out” matches are Northwest Athletic Conference contests.
Admission is free to the women’s soccer match, while volleyball will cost $5 for adults and $4 for children. For more information, contact BMCC’s Director of Athletics, Outreach, & Student Life Dawn DiFuria McClendon by email at ddifuria@bluecc.edu.
