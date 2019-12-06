Monday, Dec. 9

Girls basketball

Hermiston at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Boys basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.

Davis at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Lapwai at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Southridge, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Richland, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Boys basketball

Nixyaawii vs. Stanfield (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 2 p.m.

Riverside at Mac-Hi (Columbia River Clash), 3:30 p.m.

Irrigon vs. Grant Union (Columbia River Clash), 5:30 p.m.

Faith Bible at Umatilla (Columbia River Clash), 7 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley (at North Powder High School), 8:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mac-Hi vs. Riverside (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 1 p.m.

Nixyaawii vs. Stanfield (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 3:30 p.m.

Faith Bible at Umatilla (Columbia River Clash), 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon vs. Grant Union (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 7 p.m.

Echo vs. Powder Valley (at North Powder High School), 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Chiawana at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Boys basketball

Pendleton at Putnam, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Elgin at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Portland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla, Nixyaawii, Stanfield, Riverside, Irrigon at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD

Klickitat/Glenwood, Dayville/Monument at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington)

Girls basketball

Long Creek/Ukiah, Pendleton (FR) vs. Helix (at Arlington High School), noon

Echo vs. Jordan Valley (at North Powder High School), 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 5:45 p.m.

Elgin at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Portland Christian, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Pendleton vs. North Eugene (at The Dalles), 6:30 p.m.

Klickitat/Glenwood, Dayville/Monument at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), TBD

Nixyaawii, Stanfield, Riverside, Irrigon, Umatilla, Mac-Hi at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD

Boys wrestling

Hermiston, Pendleton Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande

Echo at Calhoun Classic, Nyssa

Saturday, Dec. 14

Boys basketball

Echo vs. Imbler (at Powder Valley High School), 11:30 a.m.

Helix vs. Klickitat/Glenwood (at Arlington), 1:30 p.m.

Heppner at Cove, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Cove, 5:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield, Riverside, Umatilla, Irrigon at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD

Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Tournament, TBD

Girls basketball

Echo vs. Imbler (at Powder Valley High School), 10 a.m.

Helix vs. Klickitat/Glenwood (at Arlington), noon

Heppner at Dufur, 1:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Cove, 4 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Tournament, TBD

Stanfield, Riverside, Umatilla, Irrigon, Nixyaawii, Mac-Hi at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD

Weston-McEwen at Kennedy Classic, TBD

NWAC women's basketball

BMCC vs, Centralia at Lane CC, 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston, Pendleton at Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande

Irrigon, Riverside at Granger Tournament, 10 a.m.

Echo at Calhoun Classic, Nyssa

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Warden Invite, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Granger Tournament, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

BMCC vs. Everett at Lane CC, 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.