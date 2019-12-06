Monday, Dec. 9
Girls basketball
Hermiston at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Boys basketball
Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.
Davis at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Weston-McEwen at Elgin, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Southridge, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Richland, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Boys basketball
Nixyaawii vs. Stanfield (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 2 p.m.
Riverside at Mac-Hi (Columbia River Clash), 3:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Grant Union (Columbia River Clash), 5:30 p.m.
Faith Bible at Umatilla (Columbia River Clash), 7 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley (at North Powder High School), 8:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mac-Hi vs. Riverside (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 1 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Stanfield (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 3:30 p.m.
Faith Bible at Umatilla (Columbia River Clash), 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. Grant Union (at Umatilla, Columbia River Clash), 7 p.m.
Echo vs. Powder Valley (at North Powder High School), 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Chiawana at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Boys basketball
Pendleton at Putnam, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
Elgin at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Portland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla, Nixyaawii, Stanfield, Riverside, Irrigon at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD
Klickitat/Glenwood, Dayville/Monument at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington)
Girls basketball
Long Creek/Ukiah, Pendleton (FR) vs. Helix (at Arlington High School), noon
Echo vs. Jordan Valley (at North Powder High School), 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 5:45 p.m.
Elgin at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Portland Christian, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Pendleton vs. North Eugene (at The Dalles), 6:30 p.m.
Klickitat/Glenwood, Dayville/Monument at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), TBD
Nixyaawii, Stanfield, Riverside, Irrigon, Umatilla, Mac-Hi at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD
Boys wrestling
Hermiston, Pendleton Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande
Echo at Calhoun Classic, Nyssa
Saturday, Dec. 14
Boys basketball
Echo vs. Imbler (at Powder Valley High School), 11:30 a.m.
Helix vs. Klickitat/Glenwood (at Arlington), 1:30 p.m.
Heppner at Cove, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Cove, 5:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield, Riverside, Umatilla, Irrigon at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD
Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Tournament, TBD
Girls basketball
Echo vs. Imbler (at Powder Valley High School), 10 a.m.
Helix vs. Klickitat/Glenwood (at Arlington), noon
Heppner at Dufur, 1:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Cove, 4 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Arlington Snowball Tournament, TBD
Stanfield, Riverside, Umatilla, Irrigon, Nixyaawii, Mac-Hi at Columbia River Clash (at Umatilla), TBD
Weston-McEwen at Kennedy Classic, TBD
NWAC women's basketball
BMCC vs, Centralia at Lane CC, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston, Pendleton at Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande
Irrigon, Riverside at Granger Tournament, 10 a.m.
Echo at Calhoun Classic, Nyssa
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Warden Invite, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Granger Tournament, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
BMCC vs. Everett at Lane CC, 2 p.m.
