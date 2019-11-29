Tuesday, Dec. 3
Girls basketball
Davis at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Boys basketball
Nyssa at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Hermiston at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Columbia-Burbank, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Umatilla at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Columbia-Burbank, 6 p.m.
Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Boys basketball
Long Creek/Ukiah at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Long Creek/Ukiah at Pilot Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Helix vs. Pine Eagle (at Ione), 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Imbler (at Joseph), 4:30 p.m.
Central Linn at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Vernonia, 7 p.m.
Echo at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Dufur at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at La Pine, 8:15 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Crescent Valley (at Ridgeview), 8:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Nixyaawii Invitational, 8:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Helix vs. Pine Eagle (at Ione), 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Imbler, 3 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Crescent Valley (at Ridgeview), 4:45 p.m.
Echo at Union, 6 p.m.
Dufur at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Four Rivers at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at La Pine, 6:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Nixyaawii Invitational
Boys wrestling
Echo/Stanfield, Riverside, Heppner/Ione at Enterprise Invitational, 10 a.m.
Irrigon at Woodfin Duals (at Burns), 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Boys basketball
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 2:30 p.m.
Central Linn at Heppner, 2:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
White Salmon at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Gaston at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Vernonia, 7 p.m.
Echo at Lion's Club Tournament (at Union)
Ione/Arlington, Helix at Ione Basketball Bonanza
Irrigon at La Pine Invitational
Nixyaawii at Nixyaawii Invitational
Stanfield at Sherman County Invitational
Girls basketball
Hermiston at Sunnyside, 12:45 p.m.
Pendleton vs. Lebanon (at Ridgeview), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Joseph, 3 p.m.
White Salmon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Gaston at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Dayton-Waitsburg, 6 p.m.
Echo at Lion's Club Tournament (at Union)
Ione/Arlington, Helix at Ione Baketball Bonanza
Irrigon at La Pine Invitational
Nixyaawii at Nixyaawii Invitational
Stanfield at Sherman County Invitational
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Oregon City, 8 a.m.
Pendleton at Bob Mars Invitational (at Kennewick), 10 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Eastmont, 10 a.m.
