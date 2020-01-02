Saturday, Jan. 4

Boys basketball

Mac-Hi vs. Estacada (at Roby's Invitational), 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Helix, 2:30 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 3:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverside (JV) at Helix, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 1 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 2 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Gut Check Invite

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Boys basketball

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

College Place at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.

Lyle at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverview at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 5:45 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

College Place at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Lapwai (Idaho), 6:30 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Kennewick, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Men's basketball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Women's basketball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Boys basketball

Lapwai (Idaho) at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

Milwaukie at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball

Irrigon at Vale, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Echo at Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at North Powder, 7:30 p.m.

Helix at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Irrigon at Vale, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5:45 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Echo at Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Helix at Joseph, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Scappoose, 6:45 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Kelso Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Boys basketball

Sherman at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 3:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Sherman at Echo, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Kelso Invite, TBD

Men's basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

