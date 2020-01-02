Saturday, Jan. 4
Boys basketball
Mac-Hi vs. Estacada (at Roby's Invitational), 1:30 p.m.
Riverside at Helix, 2:30 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 3:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverside (JV) at Helix, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 1 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 2 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 2 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Gut Check Invite
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Boys basketball
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
College Place at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.
Lyle at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverview at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, 5:45 p.m.
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
College Place at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Lapwai (Idaho), 6:30 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Kennewick, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Men's basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Boys basketball
Lapwai (Idaho) at Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Milwaukie at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls swimming
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Boys basketball
Irrigon at Vale, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Prairie City, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at North Powder, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Irrigon at Vale, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5:45 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Echo at Prairie City, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Helix at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Scappoose, 6:45 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Kelso Invite, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Sherman at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 3:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Sherman at Echo, 2 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Kelso Invite, TBD
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
