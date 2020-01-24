Monday, Jan. 27

Boys basketball

Riverside at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Mac-Hi, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverside at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball

La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Men's basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Women's basketball

Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Boys basketball

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Boys basketball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Echo at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.

Joseph at Helix, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

The Dalles at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 5:45 p.m.

Joseph at Helix, 6 p.m.

Echo at Dufur, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Boys basketball

Stanfield at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

South Wasco County, 2 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Heppner/Ione at Heppner Three-Way, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at MCC Championships (Whitman), 9 a.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 5:45 p.m.

Men's basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

