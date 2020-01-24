Monday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball
Riverside at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Mac-Hi, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverside at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Boys basketball
La Grande at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Boys basketball
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Boys basketball
The Dalles at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Echo at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Helix, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
The Dalles at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 5:45 p.m.
Joseph at Helix, 6 p.m.
Echo at Dufur, 6 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Boys basketball
Stanfield at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.
South Wasco County, 2 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Heppner/Ione at Heppner Three-Way, 10 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at MCC Championships (Whitman), 9 a.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 5:45 p.m.
Men's basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
