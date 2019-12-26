Saturday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball

Union at Nixyaawii, 3:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Holiday Hoops Classic (at Summit/Mountain View), TBD

Mac-Hi Tournament

Umatilla vs. Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.

Mac-Hi vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament

Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 11:30 a.m.

Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 2:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Union at Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mac-Hi Tournament

Tri-Cities Prep at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Umatilla, Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD

Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament

Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 10 a.m.

Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 1 p.m.

Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 4:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Royal City, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Boys basketball

Pendleton at Oregon Holiday Hoopfest (at Summit/Mountain View), TBD

Monday, Dec. 30

Boys basketball

Elgin at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Elgin at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at Whitman, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Boys basketball

Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Umatilla at Salem Academy, 6 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Crook County at Pendleton, noon

Friday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball

Mac-Hi vs. Newport (at Roby's Invitational), 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.

South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi (JV) at Helix, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi vs. Tillamook (at Roby's Invitational), 7:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Southridge, 5:45 p.m.

South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Dufur at Echo, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Mac-Hi (JV) at Helix, 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Gut Check Invite

Saturday, Jan. 4

Boys basketball

Mac-Hi vs. Estacada (at Roby's Invitational), 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Helix, 2:30 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 3:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverside (JV) at Helix, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 1 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 2 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Gut Check Invite

