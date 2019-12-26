Saturday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
Union at Nixyaawii, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Holiday Hoops Classic (at Summit/Mountain View), TBD
Mac-Hi Tournament
Umatilla vs. Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.
Mac-Hi vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament
Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 11:30 a.m.
Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 2:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Union at Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Mac-Hi Tournament
Tri-Cities Prep at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Umatilla, Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD
Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament
Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 10 a.m.
Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 1 p.m.
Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 4:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Royal City, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Boys basketball
Pendleton at Oregon Holiday Hoopfest (at Summit/Mountain View), TBD
Monday, Dec. 30
Boys basketball
Elgin at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Elgin at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Whitman, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Boys basketball
Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Umatilla at Salem Academy, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Crook County at Pendleton, noon
Friday, Jan. 3
Boys basketball
Mac-Hi vs. Newport (at Roby's Invitational), 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.
South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi (JV) at Helix, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi vs. Tillamook (at Roby's Invitational), 7:45 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 5:45 p.m.
South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Dufur at Echo, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi (JV) at Helix, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Gut Check Invite
Saturday, Jan. 4
Boys basketball
Mac-Hi vs. Estacada (at Roby's Invitational), 1:30 p.m.
Riverside at Helix, 2:30 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 3:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Crusader Classic Tournament, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverside (JV) at Helix, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Banks Girls Basketball Winter Shootout, 1 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 2 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 2 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Imbler, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tournament, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Gut Check Invite
