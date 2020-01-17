Saturday, Jan. 18

Boys basketball

Echo at Horizon Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mac-Hi at Baker, 3 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Farm City Invite (Hermiston), 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Oregon Classic (Redmond), TBD

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Lady Huskie Invite (Othello, Washington), 10 a.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at Blue Devil Invite (Walla Walla), noon

Men's basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

Monday, January 20

Boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.

Men's basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Blue Mountain at Spokane

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Boys basketball

Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pendleton JV, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Boys basketball

Ione/Arlington at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.

DeSales at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.

Men's basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Women's basketball

Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Boys wrestling

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker Three-Way, TBD

Girls wrestling

Pasco, Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Boys basketball

Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 7:30 p..

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Helix at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Ione/Arlington at Country Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Vale at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Boys basketball

Ione/Arlington at Condon/Wheeler, 3:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Vale at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Burns at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Powder Valley at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Ione/Arlington at Condon/Wheeler, 2 p.m.

Vale at Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Powder Valley at Helix, 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Riverside at Hood River Elks Memorial Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Post Falls (ID) at Hermiston, TBD

Girls wrestling

Riverside at Hood River Elks Memorial Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Hermiston at Grandview Invitational Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m.

Men's basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

