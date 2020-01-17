Saturday, Jan. 18
Boys basketball
Echo at Horizon Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Baker, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mac-Hi at Baker, 3 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Farm City Invite (Hermiston), 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Oregon Classic (Redmond), TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Lady Huskie Invite (Othello, Washington), 10 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Blue Devil Invite (Walla Walla), noon
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
Monday, January 20
Boys basketball
Nixyaawii at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Boys basketball
Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Pendleton JV, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Boys basketball
Ione/Arlington at Pendleton JV, 4 p.m.
DeSales at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.
Men's basketball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Boys wrestling
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Baker Three-Way, TBD
Girls wrestling
Pasco, Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Boys basketball
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Burns at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 7:30 p..
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Wallowa, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Ione/Arlington at Country Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 6 p.m.
Burns at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 6 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Boys basketball
Ione/Arlington at Condon/Wheeler, 3:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Ione/Arlington at Condon/Wheeler, 2 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Powder Valley at Helix, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Riverside at Hood River Elks Memorial Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Post Falls (ID) at Hermiston, TBD
Girls wrestling
Riverside at Hood River Elks Memorial Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Hermiston at Grandview Invitational Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m.
Men's basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
