Saturday, Feb. 8
Boys basketball
Echo at Sherman, 3:30 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 4:30 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.
Cove at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Echo at Sherman, 2 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 3 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Cove at Helix, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at District 8 Wrestling Tournament (Rogers), 9 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Girls Sub Regional (Liberty High School), 9:30 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Last Chance Champs (Whitman), noon
Men's basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Boys basketball
Horizon Christian at Echo, 5 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 6:30 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Heppner at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Shadle Park at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Boys basketball
Ione/Arlington at Life Christian (at Horizon Christian), 6 p.m.
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mac-Hi at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Boys basketball
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6:45 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Horizon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Condon/Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5:15 p.m.
Helix at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Echo at Condon/Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at WIAA Region IV Girls Championships (Othello), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Boys basketball
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 3:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Ione/Arlington at Crosshill Christian, 1 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 2 p.m.
La Grande at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Joseph (at Enterprise), 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Helix, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Regional Tournament (Spokane), 10 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at WIAA Region IV Girls Championships (Othello), 10 a.m.
Boys swimming
Pendleton at IMC Championships (at Madras)
Girls swimming
Pendleton at IMC Championships (at Madras)
Men's basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
