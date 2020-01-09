Saturday, Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Sherman at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 3:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Sherman at Echo, 2 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Kelso Invite, TBD
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Boys basketball
Union at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Lyle (Washington), 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 5:45 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Lyle (Washington), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Boys wrestling
Hanford, Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Men's basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Boys basketball
Corbett at Mac-Hi, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Boys basketball
Umatilla at Burns, 6:30 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Cove at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.
Cove at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Helix at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Pendleton at Oregon Classic (Redmond), TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Lady Huskie Invite (Othello, Washington), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Boys basketball
Echo at Horizon Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Baker, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mac-Hi at Baker, 3 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Farm City Invite (Hermiston), 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Oregon Classic (Redmond), TBD
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Lady Huskie Invite (Othello, Washington), 10 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Blue Devil Invite (Walla Walla), noon
Men's basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
