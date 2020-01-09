Saturday, Jan. 11

Boys basketball

Sherman at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 3:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Sherman at Echo, 2 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2 p.m.

Heppner at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Kelso Invite, TBD

Men's basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Boys basketball

Union at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Lyle (Washington), 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Union at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 5:45 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Lyle (Washington), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Boys wrestling

Hanford, Kamiakin at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Men's basketball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Women's basketball

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Boys basketball

Corbett at Mac-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Boys basketball

Umatilla at Burns, 6:30 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Cove at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Helix at Imbler, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Condon/Wheeler at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Cove at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Helix at Imbler, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Pendleton at Oregon Classic (Redmond), TBD

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Lady Huskie Invite (Othello, Washington), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Boys basketball

Echo at Horizon Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mac-Hi at Baker, 3 p.m.

Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Farm City Invite (Hermiston), 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Oregon Classic (Redmond), TBD

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Lady Huskie Invite (Othello, Washington), 10 a.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at Blue Devil Invite (Walla Walla), noon

Men's basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

