Saturday, Dec. 21
Boys basketball
Klickitat/Glenwood at Helix, 3:30 p.m.
Riverside at White Salmon, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Toldedo Invitational, TBD
Class 2A Preview
At Pendleton Convention Center
Weston-McEwen vs. Myrtle Point, 11:30 a.m.
Pilot Rock vs. East Linn Christian Academy, 3 p.m.
Wallowa at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), 1:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Gervais, 6:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Wallowa at Ione/Arlington, noon
Klickitat/Glenwood at Helix, 2 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Irrigon, 3 p.m.
Riverside at White Salmon, 3 p.m.
Hermiston at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Toldeo Invitational
Class 2A Preview
At Pendleton Convention Center
Weston-McEwen vs. Myrtle Point, 1:15 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. East Linn Christian Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Heppner vs. Gervais, 8 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Tri State Tournament
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Lynden Tournament, 10 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Whitman, noon
Friday, Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Riverside, TBD
Mac-Hi Tournament
Umatilla vs. Mac-Hi, 10:30 a.m.
Irrigon vs. Dayton/Waitsburg, 1:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian vs. Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD
Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament
Ione/Arlington vs. Helix, 11:30 a.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Pine Eagle, 2:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Riverside, TBD
Mac-Hi Tournament
Irrigon vs. Dayton/Waitsburg, noon
Umatilla vs. Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD
Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament
Ione/Arlington vs. Helix, 10 a.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Pine Eagle, 1 p.m.
Wallowa at Echo, 4 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
Union at Nixyaawii, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Holiday Hoops Classic (at Summit/Mountain View), TBD
Mac-Hi Tournament
Umatilla vs. Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.
Mac-Hi vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament
Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 11:30 a.m.
Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 2:30 p.m.
Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Union at Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Mac-Hi Tournament
Tri-Cities Prep at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Umatilla, Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD
Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament
Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 10 a.m.
Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 1 p.m.
Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 4:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at Royal City, 10 a.m.
