Saturday, Dec. 21

Boys basketball

Klickitat/Glenwood at Helix, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at White Salmon, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Toldedo Invitational, TBD

Class 2A Preview

At Pendleton Convention Center

Weston-McEwen vs. Myrtle Point, 11:30 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. East Linn Christian Academy, 3 p.m.

Wallowa at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), 1:30 p.m.

Heppner vs. Gervais, 6:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Wallowa at Ione/Arlington, noon

Klickitat/Glenwood at Helix, 2 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Riverside at White Salmon, 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Toldeo Invitational

Class 2A Preview

At Pendleton Convention Center

Weston-McEwen vs. Myrtle Point, 1:15 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. East Linn Christian Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Heppner vs. Gervais, 8 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Tri State Tournament

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Lynden Tournament, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at Whitman, noon

Friday, Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.

Kiona-Benton at Riverside, TBD

Mac-Hi Tournament

Umatilla vs. Mac-Hi, 10:30 a.m.

Irrigon vs. Dayton/Waitsburg, 1:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian vs. Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD

Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament

Ione/Arlington vs. Helix, 11:30 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Pine Eagle, 2:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Enterprise at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Kiona-Benton at Riverside, TBD

Mac-Hi Tournament

Irrigon vs. Dayton/Waitsburg, noon

Umatilla vs. Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD

Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament

Ione/Arlington vs. Helix, 10 a.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Pine Eagle, 1 p.m.

Wallowa at Echo, 4 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball

Union at Nixyaawii, 3:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Holiday Hoops Classic (at Summit/Mountain View), TBD

Mac-Hi Tournament

Umatilla vs. Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.

Mac-Hi vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament

Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 11:30 a.m.

Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 2:30 p.m.

Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Union at Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mac-Hi Tournament

Tri-Cities Prep at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Umatilla, Stanfield at Mac-Hi Tournament, TBD

Echo Bouncin' Cancer Tournament

Ione/Arlington vs. Wallowa, 10 a.m.

Helix vs. Pilot Rock, 1 p.m.

Echo vs. Pine Eagle, 4:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at Royal City, 10 a.m.

