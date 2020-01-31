Saturday, Feb. 1
Boys basketball
Stanfield at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 3:30 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 2 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Heppner/Ione at Heppner Three-Way, 10 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at MCC Championships (Whitman), 9 a.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, TBA
Men's basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5:45 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Echo, 6 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Boys basketball
Touchet at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Ione/Arlington at Pendleton JV, 5:30 p.m.
Touchet at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Boys basketball
Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Boys basketball
Riverside at Vale, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverside at Vale, 5 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Helix at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at District 8 Wrestling Tournament (Rogers), 4 p.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Girls Sub Regional (Liberty High School), 5 p.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at District Swim & Dive (Kelso)
Saturday, Feb. 8
Boys basketball
Echo at Sherman, 3:30 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 4:30 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.
Cove at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Echo at Sherman, 2 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 3 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Cove at Helix, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston at District 8 Wrestling Tournament (Rogers), 9 a.m.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston at Girls Sub Regional (Liberty High School), 9:30 a.m.
Boys swimming
Hermiston at Last Chance Champs (Whitman), noon
Men's basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.