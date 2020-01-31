Saturday, Feb. 1

Boys basketball

Stanfield at Vernonia, 2:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Stanfield at Vernonia, 1 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 2 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Union, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Heppner/Ione at Heppner Three-Way, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at MCC Championships (Whitman), 9 a.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, TBA

Men's basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5:45 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Echo, 6 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Boys basketball

Touchet at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Ione/Arlington at Pendleton JV, 5:30 p.m.

Touchet at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Boys basketball

Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Boys basketball

Riverside at Vale, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Helix at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Burns, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverside at Vale, 5 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Helix at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Burns, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at District 8 Wrestling Tournament (Rogers), 4 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Girls Sub Regional (Liberty High School), 5 p.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at District Swim & Dive (Kelso)

Saturday, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Echo at Sherman, 3:30 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, 4:30 p.m.

Baker at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 5:30 p.m.

Cove at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Echo at Sherman, 2 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, 3 p.m.

Baker at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.

Cove at Helix, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Burns, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Hermiston at District 8 Wrestling Tournament (Rogers), 9 a.m.

Girls wrestling

Hermiston at Girls Sub Regional (Liberty High School), 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming

Hermiston at Last Chance Champs (Whitman), noon

Men's basketball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.