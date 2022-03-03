PENDLETON - A slow start put Stanfield in a hole from the start, and the Tigers spent the rest of the game trying to play catchup before top-ranked Salem Academy escaped with a 49-39 victory Thursday, March 3 in the quarterfinals of the 2A state basketball tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"They are smart," Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said of the Crusaders. "They hit some shots and we struggled to get some baskets. We weren't as strong with the ball as we needed to be. After the first, we settled in, but we still had that deficit we could not overcome."
The Tigers (22-6) will play Gervais in a consolation game at 9 a.m. Friday at Pendleton High School.
The Crusaders (26-3) will play Bandon in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. at the Convention Center.
The Tigers trailed 39-24 going into the fourth quarter, and the Crusaders' lead ballooned to 43-24 before Stanfield chipped away at the lead to pull with 10 with 1:12 left to play with a basket by Zuri Reeser.
A bucket by Stanfield's Alexis Shelby cut the lead to 47-39, but a pair of late free throws by Annabelle Brawley with 2.8 seconds remaining, put the lead back at 10.
"We knew it would be a defensive battle," SA coach Derek Imig said. "We got some stops early and we were able to create some separation in the third, then we hung on for the win.
"The Crusaders got off to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, taking advantage of three Stanfield turnovers in the first minute that resulted in five quick points.
A basket by Stanfield's Maggie Sharp pulled the Tigers within 10-6, but Salen Academy scored the next seven points to close out the quarter.
Stanfield outscored Salem Academy 12-9 in the second quarter, but the Tigers still were looking at a 26-18 deficit at the half.
The Crusaders scored 13 of their first-half points off eight Stanfield turnovers.
Shelby scored six of her 17 points in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 32-24, but the Crusaders answered with a seven-point run to finish out the quarter.
"Every time we did something good, we did something bad," Sharp said. "No. 4 (Brawley) is a heck of a player and is not afraid to go inside. She was super patient."
Shelby had nine rebounds and four steals to go with her 17 points, while Maggie Sharp had 10 points, and Reeser had eight points and three blocked shots.
"Alexis had a good game," Sharp said. "You can't question her hustle. Maggie did a good job challenging the ball."
Brawley led the Crusaders with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Bailey Pedersen added 12 points.
"Annabelle has been a workhorse for us," Imig said. "We lost two starters in the first game of the season, and she's had to shoulder a lot this season."
