EUGENE — Throwers know when they unleash a monster throw.
Hermiston’s Bailey Young knew when the shot put hit the 14-meter line Saturday, April 23, at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field that she had broken the school record.
Young opened the competition with a throw of 44-1 1/2, which would have won her the title, but she closed out her four throws with a heave of 46-1 1/2 to not only win the title by almost three feet, but she also shattered the school record in the process.
Young’s top throw surpassed Mykael Botham’s school record of 44-10, set on April 22, 2005, at the Moscow Invite.
“I started off the season not throwing my best, but I have been moving up a couple of inches every meet,” Young said. “It still hasn’t hit me that I threw a 46. I knew as soon as I hit that mark. I had three PRs in that series.”
One thing driving Young was the prize at the end of the rainbow.
“You win at the Oregon Relays and you get a backpack,” Young said. “I told (coach Emilee) Strot, I wanted a backpack. I was hoping to come out with a really good first throw. When I started off with a 44, that was a really good throw. I wanted to get the school record, no matter when or where. This is such a huge meet. I thought, ‘Let’s get it here.’ ”
Oregon Relay patches are handed out to the top eight in each event. Young also has patches for the discus and the hammer throw.
Young, who is headed to Eastern Washington University, finished fourth in the discus with a PR of 121-6, which came on her third throw.
Young also finished fourth in the hammer throw with a distance of 116-3, which came on her second throw. She fouled her other three throws. She is the first Hermiston girl to throw the hammer in a high school meet.
“The hammer was a lot of fun,” Young said. “I practiced a little, but it was the first time I had thrown it in a meet. I was pretty nervous, but 116 isn’t a bad start. It puts me in a good place for college. I won’t be brand new at it.”
In the girls distance medley relay, the Bulldogs finished 23rd in a time of 13:16.47, setting a school record. Sydney Sanchez led off the relay, followed by Dalia Cervantes, Jackie Garcia and Megan Joyce.
Joyce also placed 31st in the 3,000 (10:57.17) and Sanchez was 44th in the 1-mile run (5:34.57).
In the girls 800, Garcia ran a personal best 2:26.04 and finished 22nd overall.
In the boys competition, Caden Hottman finished second in the discus with a toss of 182-1 on his second throw of the day. Jeremiah Nubbe of Rainier (WA) won the event with a mark of 202-4. Both throwers exceeded the meet record of 176-11.
On Friday, Hottman finished second in the hammer throw with a mark of 203 feet, 4 inches — a personal best that also broke his own school record.
He also was third in the shot put with a mark of 54-9 1/4, which came on his final throw.
Hermiston sophomore Bradley Hottman placed seventh in the hammer (126-0), while senior Ryker McDonald was eighth in the shot put with a throw of 45-11 1/4.
McDonald also ran a personal best 11.25 seconds in the 100 meters, but he fell shy of the finals.
Logan Springstead ran a PR of 2:02.36 in the 800, finishing 32nd overall.
Hermiston’s distance medley relay team of Pedro Pacheco Alvarado, Landon Shilhanek, Springstead and Jayden Rodriguez placed 23rd overall with a time of 11:03.55. The time ranks third on the school leaderboard.
On Friday, Jaysen Rodriguez placed third in the freshman 3,000 with a time of 9 minutes, 4.90 seconds, which ranks seventh on the school’s record book.
As a team (boys and girls combined), the Bulldogs placed 10th with 51 points.
WILLAMETTE FALLS INVITE — Andy Oja won both hurdle events, and Nathan Neveau won the shot put and the discus as Pendleton ran away with the team title with 112.5 points.
Oja ran a personal best 40.64 in the 300 hurdles, and clocked a 15.41 in the 110s. Thaiden Cannon was second in the 300s for the Bucks in a time of 41.92.
In the shot put, Neveau’s throw of 48-5 1/4 was a personal best, as was his throw of 143-6.5 in the discus.
Sam Jennings won the javelin throw with a toss of 208-4. Jennings is ranked second in the nation behind Walla Walla’s Dash Sirmon, who threw 213-2 at the Oregon relays.
Nolan Mead piled up the points for the Bucks, placing second in the triple jump (39-7 1/4), third in the high jump (5-10) and fourth in the long jump (20-0).
Drew Reyburn was second in the high jump (6-2), and fourth in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 42.75. Trey Boston was fifth in the 400 (52.92), and Andrew Williams tied for fifth in the pole vault (10-0).
The Pendleton girls, led by Kelsey Lovercheck and Reilly Lovercheck, finished third in the team standings with 49 points.
Oregon City won the team title with 112 points, with Glencoe second at 60.
Reilly Lovercheck finished second in the triple jump (34-8 1/4), fifth in the long jump (15-11 1/2), and was third in the 100 hurdles (16.62) and 300 hurdles (46.70).
Kelsey Lovercheck won the pole vault with a PR height of 10 feet, Muriel Hoisington was fifth in the 400(1:02.39), and Jamie Gau was seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.70) and eighth in the high jump at 4-8.
1A/2A/3A REGIONAL TRACK MEET — Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert is through chasing the school’s put record. She had a personal best throw of 38-0 1/2 to shatter the school record of 37-2 1/2 that has been held by her aunt Rocky Lambert since 1979.
Lambert won the shot put event, and added a win in the discus (107-6) to help the Rockets to sixth place in the team standings with 47 points at Eastern Oregon University.
Crane won the team title with 99 points, with Heppner third (57) and Weston-McEwen fourth (53).
Kyella Picard finished second in the javelin (103-2) for the Rockets, and was fourth in the shot put (29-11 1/2).
W-M’s Lily Lindsey ran to a second-place finish in the 200 with a PR of 27.72. She also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team that placed second (53.51), and she was third in the high jump with a height of 5-0.
Heppner’s Hannah Finch churned out the points Saturday, winning the 800 (2:34.73) and the triple jump (31-10 1/2), placing second in the 400 (1:01.56), and running the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:27.65).
Irelynn Kollman was second in the 1,500 (5:33.33) for Heppner, and added a third-place finish in the 800 (2:42.07), and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team.
Stanfield/Echo’s Jacque Kerns was second in the triple jump (31-2 1/2) and fourth in the long jump (14-11), while teammate Sukhprit Kaur was third in the 3,000 (13:23.67).
Riverside’s Julia Magana was third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 52.38, and was fourth in the 100 (13.74). Teammate Miriam Landeros placed second in the 100 hurdles (18.65).
Alex McIntyre finished third in the 800 (2:05.19) and 1,500 (4:19.43) for Weston-McEwen. He also ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team (3:54.60) that placed fifth.
Brian Day added a second-place finish in the discus (125-3) for the TigerScots, while Caleb Sprenger was fifth in the javelin (132-10) and fourth in the high jump (5-8).
Powder Valley won the boys team title with 66 points, while Joseph was second (65) and Weston-McEwen third (59.5).
Riverside Tyrese Boyd won the javelin (158-10), and was second in the high jump (6-0).
Skylar Jeffers placed in both hurdle events for the Rockets, placing third in the 300s (44.94) and fifth in the 110s (18.78).
Heppner’s Trevor Nichols was second in the 800 with a PR of 2:01.35, and was second in the 3,000 in a time of 9:32.61. He also ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team (3:48.52) that placed fourth.
Anthony Keeney of Stanfield/Echo placed second in the shot put (40-6 1/4), while teammate Carter Burnette was fifth in the discus (110-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.