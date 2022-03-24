HERMISTON — Hermiston is only two meets into the season, and senior Caden Hottman continues his assault on the school record book.
Hottman broke his own school record in the discus — again — with a throw of 184 feet, 5 inches on Thursday, March 24 at the Bulldog Invite. His former record, set last week, was 183-11.
In the shot put, Hottman unleashed a monster throw of 56 feet to set a personal best and move into a tie for third among the Bulldog greats.
Hottman shares third place with Tyler Hartsteen (2005), and is just 7 inches behind No. 2 Tre Neal (56-7, 2016). The school record is 56-8, set by Faafiaula Ena in 2010.
“It was a good day, especially with the heavy training phrase still in the weight room,” Hottman said. “I wasn’t thinking today would be a PR day.”
The Hermiston boys won the team title with 362 points, followed by Stanfield/Echo with 82.
Hermiston freshman Jaysen Rodriguez was a triple winner on the day, finishing first in the 800 (2:07.92), 1,600 (4:39.76), and the 4x400 relay (3:44.41) with Justus Counsell, Tyler Lin and Landon Shilhanek.
Ryker McDonald also won three events, and was second in the shot put with a personal best of 48-3 1/2. McDonald won the 100 (11.55), 200 (24.05) and ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay (44.87), along with Justus Counsell, Landon Shilhanek and Gio Gonzague.
In addition to the two relays, Shilhanek also won the 400 meters (54.08).
Pilot Rock’s Skylar Jeffers was a double winner, sweeping the 110 hurdles (19.67) and the 300 hurdles (46.49).
Stanfield/Echo’s Gator Goodrich topped the field in the high jump (5-0) and pole vault (10-6).
Sydney Seavert was a triple winner for the Hermiston girls, winning the javelin with a toss of 111-0, the long jump with a leap of 15-9 1/2, and the triple jump with a mark of 33-3.
The Bulldogs won the team title with 375 points, with Riverside second with 65. Hermiston won all but two events.
Hermiston sophomore Alondra Risueno won the 100 (13.79), 200 (27.91), and ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team (51.79).
Jaquelin Garcia Sandoval picked up wins in the 400 (1:04.14) and 800 (2:34.99), and also ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay (4:30.30) along with Dalia Cervantes, Madeline Franke, Estephany Diaz.
Riverside’s Miriam Landeros won the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.89, while Sukhprit Kaur of Stanfield/Echo won the 3,200 with a time of 15.08.48.
Hermiston swept the throws, with Bailey Young winning the shot put (40-11), Eseta Sepini the discus (101-11), and Seavert the javelin.
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey was second in the shot put (35-0 1/2) and javelin (100-0), and third in the discus (93-0).
