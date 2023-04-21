MILTON-FREEWATER — Nathan Neveau won two events in helping the Pendleton boys to the team title Friday, April 21, at the 86th annual Carnival of Speed at Shockman Field.
Neveau won the shot put with a mark of 50 feet, 11 3/4 inches, and had a winning throw of 145-9 in the discus.
The Bucks piled up 143.5 points, with Baker a distant second with 117.5. Walla Walla (104) was third, followed by Weston-McEwen (86), Imbler (75.5) and McLoughlin (40.5).
Also picking up a handful of points for Pendleton was Nolan Mead, who won the high jump at 6-2, and was second in the long jump with a leap of 19-5.
Other winners for the Bucks were Brock Mackey in the 100 (12.10), Trey Boston in the 400 (52.07) and both relay teams.
The 4x100 relay team of Skylar Jeffers, Boston, Thaiden Cannin and Mackey, turned in a time of 43.85, 2 seconds in front of second-place Imbler.
John Thatcher, Jeffers, Cannin and Boston teamed to turn in a winning time of 3:33.06 in the 4x400 relay — 4 seconds better than Imbler.
Cannin also was second in the 300 hurdles (41.47), while Jaren Yoshioka was second in the javelin (144-3), and William Michael was third in the pole vault (8-6).
The TigerScots had one win on the day from Anthony Nix, who jumped a personal best 43-4 1/2 in the triple jump. Cameron Reich had a solid day, placing second in the 200 (24.34), third in the 400 (53.44) and third in the long jump (19-4).
Alex McIntyre was second in the 1,500 (4:30.51), while Sebastian Roggiero was fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.58), fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.15) and fifth in the pole vault (8-0).
Caleb Sprenger finished second in the high jump (5-8) and third in the javelin (135-11), while Easton Berry was fourth in the javelin (133-4) and fifth in the discus (117-1), Reece Ball was fourth in the long jump (18-9 1/4), and the 4x400 relay team of Roggiero, Colson Hall, McIntyre and Reich was fifth (3:50.58).
Mac-Hi’s Johnny Koklich ran to a second-place finish in the 100 (12.15), and also was third in the 200 (24.82), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team with Joe Gomez, David Hernandez and Giovanny Sandoval that placed third (45.91).
Raj Singh placed third in the triple jump with a PR of 38-11 3/4, and was fifth in the javelin for the Pioneers with a personal best toss of 130-8.
In the girls' meet, Nixyaawii’s Mersayus Hart won the 400 in a personal best time of 1:00.51, 4 seconds ahead of Baker’s Anna Belding, who was second.
Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins won the javelin title for the second year in a row with a toss of 108-9, with Pendleton’s Ness Neveau third at 102-4. Also for the Pioneers, Star Badillo was third in the discus (91-9).
Weston-McEwen had two wins on the day, with Lily Lindsey winning the high jump with a height of 5-0, and the 4x100 relay team of Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Lindsey, which clocked a 53.02.
Pendleton did not win an event on the day, but placed in plenty of events to finish second in the team standings with 108.67 points. Walla Walla won the team title with 126.33 points, while Baker (99) was third, Enterprise (67) fourth, and Weston-McEwen (62) fifth.
Caddie Rosenburg was third in the title jump (31-9 1/5) and fourth in the long jump (14-6 1/2) for the Bucks, while Chloe Gray was second in the discus (94-7) and sixth in the shot put (30-6).
Addison Kennedy had a mark of 31-6 in the shot put to place third, while Aubrey Harrison was third in the 1,500 (5:56.67), and the 4x100 relay team of Shakiya Mulalley, Alison Spratling, Hazel Case and Citlalli Garcia was second in a time of 53.81.
OREGON RELAYS — Hermiston’s Bradley Hottman threw a personal best 174-3 3/4 to finish second in the hammer throw on the first day of action at Hayward Field.
Lander Marak of Sandy won the event with a mark of 189-9 1/2, while Hermiston’s Hunter Allen was eighth with a throw of 126-2 1/2.
Hottman also was 21st in the javelin (136-0 1/4) and 29th in the shot put (43-1). Brayden Platt of Yelm won the shot put with a throw of 60 feet.
In the girls meet, Hermiston’s Avonlea Edwards was 15th in the shot put (33-9 1/2).
RIVERS EDGE — Riverside dominated the sprints and the hurdle events as the Pirates ran away with the girls team title at Milt Duran Field in Umatilla.
Riverside piled up 187.5 points for the title, with Umatilla (79) a distant second.
Miriam Landeros won the 100 hurdles (19.0) and 300 hurdles (53.26) for the Pirates, while Leyla Gutierrez led a trio of Riverside runners in the 100.
Gutierrez won the 100 with a personal best time of 14.16, while Landeros was second (14.58) and Ka’Alieena Bien third (14.67).
In the 200, Crystal Sanchez won the title for Riverside with a time of 29.46, followed by Gutierrez (29.95) and America Garcia (30.66). Monse Pacheco finished second in the 400 with a PR of 1:10.34.
Riverside also won the 4x100 relay as Daniela Ruiz, Miranda Landeros, Miriam Landeros and Gutierrez turned in a time of 55.48.
In the field events, Alexis Partlow won the discus for the Pirates with a mark of 88-5 1/2. She also played second in the shot put (28-6 1/2). Leslie Lopez won the javelin with a toss of 88-9 1/2, with teammate Kaylee Christy second at 86-9.
Umatilla’s Andrea Enciso won the 800 in a time of 3:01.09, while Irrigon’s Santana Felipe won the 400 in a time of 1:06.26.
In the boys' meet, host Umatilla won the team title with 132 points, followed by Riverside (94), Irrigon (76.5) and Condon (54).
The Vikings got a first-place finish from Roberto Ochoa in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet. Ochoa also was second in the high jump (5-8).
Tanner Prindle added a win in the 3,000 (10:48.05) for the Vikings, while the 4x400 relay team of Matthew Pina, Larry Soriano, Alexandro Barron and Jayden Perches won with a time of 4:05.01.
Prindle also was second in the 1,500 (4:39.52), while Benito Soto was third in the 800 (2:24.57) and the 1,500 (4:57.98). Angel Quiroga Vazquez placed second in the 110 hurdles (20.85) and seventh in the 300s (53.04).
Elias Gomez earned points in the throws for Umatilla, placing second in the shot put (41-0) and third in the discus (118-10). Luis Campos won the discus for the Vikings with a mark of 124-11.
Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd won the javelin with a toss of 162-5, more than 40 better than the next man. He also won the high jump (5-10) and was fourth in the shot put (38-4).
Also winning a title for Riverside was Pedro Chavez in the 100 (12.22), while Gustavo Zuniga was second in the 400 (57.75).
Irrigon’s Jaton Black won the 200 with a PR of 24.84, and was second in the 100 (12.25). He also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (46.68) with Paul Sanchez, Jozen Byers and Antonio Lemus.
For Ione, Bryce Rollins was second in the discus (122-5 1/2) and third in the shot put (39-3). Lewkus Burright was fourth in the discus (108-7), while Carter Eynetich was sixth in the javelin (104-1).
