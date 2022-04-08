LA GRANDE — Pendleton’s Sam Jennings unleashed a throw of 209 feet, 5 inches to win the javelin event by more than 70 feet on Friday, April 8 at the La Grande Invite.
Jennings broke his own school record of 198-11, set on April 30, 2021.
“He was throwing into the wind and still threw 209,” Pendleton coach Larry Brizendine said. “He hit that on his first throw. It was 40 to 50 feet out of the flagged-in area.”
Jennings said it was all about timing the wind.
“It would stop blowing for like 30 seconds,” he said. “Once the wind gets a hold of it, you aren’t getting it back. I was hoping for a little more, but the conditions weren’t ideal for big throws. I was happy to get over 200 feet.”
The Pendleton boys won the team title with 152 points, followed by Baker (73), College Place (65) and host La Grande (62).
“We had a fantastic day,” Brizendine said. “It was a cold, windy day and they still did a whole bunch of good stuff.”
Starting with senior Drew Reyburn, who won the 300 hurdles in a time of 43.76 seconds. He also was fourth in the 110 hurdles (18.65).
“Drew just absolutely exploded today,” Brizendine said. “He was really good in the 300s. We were really strong in the hurdles today.”
The Bucks were without top hurdler Andy Oja, who was doing school visitations to MIT, Princeton, Columbia and Brown. He has been accepted to all four schools.
Sophomore Nathan Neveau won the shot put with a mark of 45-7 1/4, and was second in the discus (137-2). Both marks were personal bests.
McLoughlin’s Shaq Badillo finished third in the shot put (39-2 1/2) and the discus (115-1), while Stanfield/Echo’s Anthony Keeney was second in the shot put (41-9 1/2) and sixth on the discus (103-11).
Pendleton’s Brock Mackey won the 200 (23.66), was third in the 100 (11.73), and ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team (46.51) that placed second to Baker by a half step.
Nolan Mead of Pendleton cleared 6 feet to win the high jump, and had a leap of 18-5 3/4 to finish second in the long jump. Teammate Ben Jennings was third in the long jump (18-3 3/4) seventh in the triple jump (36-3 1/2).
James Thatcher added a second-place finish in the 800 (2:06.38) for the Bucks, while Trey Boston was second in the 400 (53.69).
Mac-Hi’s Johnny Koklich ran a personal best 11.70 to place second in the 100, and was seventh in the 200 (24.55).
In the girls' meet, Pendleton won the team title with 122.5 points, followed by Baker (95.5) and La Grande (88).
Pendleton’s Reilly Lovercheck won the 100 hurdles (17.09), the 300 hurdles (48.58) by almost 4 seconds, and soared to victory in the long jump with a mark of 16-2 — a foot better than teammate Muriel Hoisington, who was second.
Kelsey Lovercheck won the 200 (27.32), and led a parade of three Pendleton pole vaulters with a height of 9 feet. Julia Naughton (8-0) was second, and Shaelynn Silva (7-6) was third.
Pendleton’s Jamie Gau won the high jump at 4-10.
Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins had a personal best of 28-10 to place second in the triple jump. She also was third in the javelin (99-7), while teammate Kadey Brown won the discus (91-6).
Stanfield/Echo’s Jacque Kerns had a busy, yet productive day. She placed second in the high jump (4-8), was third in the 400 with a personal best time of 1:05.54, and she finished fifth in the long jump (14-6).
Moscow Invite
Behind the strength of their relay teams, the Weston-McEwen girls challenged for the team trophy, but fell short to host Moscow.
Moscow won the girls team title with 222 points, followed by the TigerScots (100.83), Orofino (99) and Lewiston (88.33).
With the team of Charli King, Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Lily Lindsey, W-M won the 4x100 relay in a time 54.30.
The 4x200 relay team of King, Graham, Brynn Brownie and Lindsey came out on top with a time of 1:54.62 — 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Lewiston.
The TigerScots also were second in the 4x400 relay (4:42.12), and the SMR 100-100-200-400 relay (2:00.42).
King won the pole vault with a height of 7-6, and was third in the triple jump with a PR of 29-9 1/2.
Lindsey finished second in the high jump (4-6), White was third in the long jump (13-1 1/2), and Brownie was fourth in the 200 (29.64).
In the boys meet, Moscow won the team title with 216 points, followed by Lewiston (171), Orofino (55.5), Pullman (55) and Weston-McEwen (52.5).
W-M’s Anthony Nix ran to a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (46.83), and was fourth in the 110s (19.25).
The TigerScots’ 4x200 relay team of Reece Ball, Colson Hall, Theo White and Cameron Reich finished second (1:39.45), while Caleb Springer was second in the high jump (5-8), and Reich third in the long jump (18-2 1/4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.