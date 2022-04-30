HERMISTON — The girls shot put event stole the show at the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational on Friday, April 29 at Kennison Field.
Hermiston school record holder Bailey Young bettered her own mark with a throw of 46 feet, 10 inches.
Mid-Columbia Conference nemesis Katelynn Gelston of Hanford finished second with a PR and school-record throw of 43-4, and Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert finished third, breaking her own school record with a heave of 39-4. She ranks second in Oregon among 2A throwers.
Young’s mark in the shot put ranks her 13th in the nation this spring. The future Eastern Washington thrower also placed second in the discus with a PR throw of 122-10, and second in the javelin (111-7).
Gelston, who has signed to throw at Oregon State University, won the discus (153-9), the javelin (131-11) and the hammer (95-5).
The Hanford girls won the team title with 199 points, just edging Hermiston (197.5).
The Bulldogs got a win in the 100 from Alondra Risueno, who turned in a personal best time of 13.13 seconds. Risueno was second in the 200 (28.02), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (51.50), that also included Izzy Simmons, Estephany Diaz and Dalia Cervantes.
Risueno, Cervantes and Diaz, along with Jackie Garcia, placed second in the 4x400 relay (4:19.54). Cervantes also won the 200 (26.96).
Stanfield/Echo’s Jacque Kerns won the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (30-9 1/4), while Pendleton’s Muriel Hoisington won the long jump (15-9 1/2) and was fifth in the 200 (28.41).
Hannah Finch of Heppner finished second in the 400 (1:01.20) and was third in the 800 (2:33.46).
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey finished second in the hammer (95-5), fourth in the shot put (36-5 1/2) and javelin (104-9), and seventh in the discus (96-4). She earned all 20 of her team’s points.
In the boys meet, Hermiston’s Ryker McDonald won the 100 (11:35), was second in the shot put (45-5 1/2) and placed third in the 200 (23.53). He also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team (Gio Gonzague, Landon Shilhank, Horacio Zurita) that finished first (44.32).
Jayden Rodriguez won the 1,600 for the Bulldogs in a personal best time of 4:30.71, which ranks fourth among freshmen in Washington.
Grant Anderson finished second in the 3K steeplechase with a time of 10:51.94, while Shilhanek was second in the 400 (53.53), and Zachary Turner was second in the 3,200 (10:30.63).
James Thatcher of Pendleton won the 800 in a time of 2:00.51, just edging Trevor Nichols of Heppner (2:00.65).
Caden Hottman was a triple winner for the Bulldogs, winning the shot-put (55-1), discus (170-7) and hammer (189-9).
McLoughlin’s Michael Doherty won the triple jump (40-5), and was second in the long jump (19-8).
Ben Jennings won the long jump (21-0) for the Bucks, and placed second in the triple jump (40-2), while teammate Thaiden Cannin won the 300 hurdles (41.83).
The Hermiston boys won the team title with 209 points, beating Hanford by one point.
NIKE/JESUIT RELAYS — Pendleton’s Sam Jennings threw a personal best, and broke his own school record in the javelin, with a toss of 213-5 at Jesuit High School in Beaverton.
The mark is the second-best in the nation this spring behind Walla Walla’s Dash Sirmon, who threw 219-4 on April 28.
Andy Oja placed fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.26.
In the girls division, Reilly Lovercheck finished eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.58), 14th in the long jump (16-6) and 17th in the triple jump (32-3 1/4).
DON WALKER INVITE — Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre won the 800 (2:01.61) and placed second in the 3,000 (9:29.76) at Nyssa High School.
The TigerScots also got fourth-place finishes from Sebastian Roggiero in the 110 hurdles (18.85) and 300 hurdles (45.25), while Brian Day was third in the discus (116-8).
Caleb Sprenger added a third-place finish in the shot put (38-11), a fourth-place finish in the javelin (151-1), and he was fourth in the high jump (5-8).
Riverside freshman Pedro Chavez won the 400 in a time of 51.67, and placed seventh in the high jump (5-6), while teammate Diego Magana was fourth in the 800 (2:12.87).
Nyssa won the boys team title with 106 points. Weston-McEwen was sixth (53) and Riverside was 10th (20).
In the girls meet, W-M freshman Kelsey Graham was second in the 400 with a PR of 1:04.88, and EvaLena Lieuallen was third in the 1,500 with a PR of 5:55.74.
Lily Lindsey was fourth in the high jump (4-10), fifth in the 100 with a PR of 13.63 seconds, and third in the 200 (27.91). She also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished fourth (53.20). Also on the relay team were Charli King, Graham and Rose White.
For Riverside, Monse Pacheco finished fifth in the 800 (2:47.66), while Julie Magana was seventh in the 100 (13.79).
Nampa Christian took the girls team title with 115 points. Weston-McEwen was fifth (59), and Riverside 12th (25).
