HERMISTON — The Portland Trail Blazers are making the rounds across the state of Oregon for the seventh year in a row next month.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Blazers and Moda representatives will bring their Rip City Rally to Hermiston with an entire day's worth of events in store. The events, which include school assemblies, youth basketball P.E. takeovers, career panels and on-court youth basketball activities, will focus on promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for local children.
The Rip City Fair, on-court youth basketball showcase and gift presentations with city officials will take place at the Hermiston Community Center Parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. All fans are invited to the free community event, and will get the opportunity to interact and play basketball with Blazers personalities, take photos alongside the 1977 NBA Championship trophy, and win prizes, including game tickets.
The statewide tour runs from Sept. 9-13. The crew will also make stops in Baker City (Sept. 9), La Grande (Sept. 10), The Dalles (Sept. 12), and Sandy (Sept. 13).
For more information regarding the tour, fans can visit trailblazers.com/rally for updates and information along the rally. The tour's progress can be checked on social media using the hashtag #RipCityRally.
