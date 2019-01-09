Treasure Valley proved too much for Blue Mountain to handle as they were handed their first conference loss, 109-83, on Wednesday.
The hosting Chukars sprinted out to an 8-2 lead early in the first half. Blue Mountain’s Adam Hardman responded with a 3-pointer to pull within 8-5 of Treasure Valley.
But the Chukars went on two runs midway through the half to keep the Timberwolves down. Treasure Valley led 59-42 at intermission.
Jeremiah Hilliard, Bryson Pierce, and Mekhi Foreman combined for an eight-point streak to reduce the deficit to 72-64 with 12 minutes left in the final half. But the Partridges poured in 11 unanswered points and held the Timberwolves scoreless for the next four minutes.
When the Timberwolves trailed 109-78 with 1:20 remaining, Foreman returned for five more points, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Hilliard led with 21 points, and shot 4 of 4 at the line, for Blue Mountain (1-1, 3-10). Foreman followed with 15. They’ll host Wenatchee Valley on Saturday.
Women
When it came down to it, the first and third quarters cost Blue Mountain their second conference game.
Host Treasure Valley defeated the Timberwolves 71-51 in Northwest Athletic Conference play on Friday night.
Blue Mountain held an early 5-0 lead, but the Chukars hit a 19-point streak for a 23-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
The Timberwolves went into the locker room down 33-23, and were outscored 26-7 in the third quarter. It was a deficit that couldn’t be reconciled.
Brooke Wheeler had a team-high 18 points for Blue Mountain (0-2, 2-10). Karlie Gerlinger had 10, and Chloe Morrison nine.
