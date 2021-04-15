HELENA, Mont. — When Trent Durfey played football at Umatilla High School, the Vikings had just one winning season.
As a redshirt freshman at Carroll College, Durfey and his fellow Saints are co-champions of the Frontier Conference and headed to the first round of the NAIA Football Championship Series.
“It was absolutely surreal,” Durfey said of winning a conference title. “When that buzzer rang, all the memories of playing in Umatilla, and the summer workouts in the weight room with my dad (Dan) came rushing back. This is what it feels like to win. We used to lose by a lot of points in high school. To be on the other side is a big change of scenery.”
The Saints (3-1), who are the 16th seed in the playoffs, will take on the top-ranked Morningside Mustangs on Saturday, April 17, in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside (8-0), which has won the past two NAIA titles, last played Nov. 21, 2020, as its season was played in the fall.
It’s the first trip to the playoffs for Carroll College since 2014.
“We were on a high for about 12 hours,” Durfey said. “We found out (on Sunday, April 11) who we were playing, and now it’s time to focus on the next game.”
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Durfey, who is majoring in health sciences, has started at outside linebacker and defensive end for the Saints. He had five tackles in Carroll College’s 28-19 win over College of Idaho on Saturday, April 10, that gave them a share of the conference title with the Coyotes.
As a former high school hurdler, the Saints like Durfey’s speed combined with his physical game.
“This has been a dream season,” he said. “It was a lot of work to get here, and there’s still a ton of work to be done to improve. My first game was a big learning curve — and the realization that it’s finally happening. Now, it’s trying to improve for the next game.”
Not an easy road
Coming from a high school program that was 16-19 over four years — and 1-7 his senior year — college coaches weren’t knocking Durfey’s door down.
A 2019 Umatilla High graduate, Durfey had a solid portfolio coming out of high school. He earned second-team all-state honors at linebacker his senior year, and he was named the Special District 3 Defensive Player of the Year. He also was selected to play in the 2019 Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game.
Durfey also finished fourth at the 3A state meet his senior year in the 110 hurdles. He was seventh as a junior.
Durfey first caught the attention of Carroll College at a 2018 summer showcase camp at Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
“My (high school) tape wasn’t the best,” he said. “I got invited to the showcase and I knew I had to go. It was a crazy process. That camp was good for me to gauge my talent, and college coaches were watching. It’s good when one of them comes up to talk to you.”
Western Oregon had a short conversation with Durfey, but it was Carroll College that showed genuine interest.
Now that he has established himself at Carroll College, one of the biggest tasks he has is explaining to people where Umatilla is located.
“It does feel really good to see Umatilla on the roster,” Durfey said. “It brings a little pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.