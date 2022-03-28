HERMISTON — While the coronavirus pandemic derailed sports for most athletes during the past two years, Hermiston’s Vinny Trevino went to Oklahoma to work on his lacrosse skills.
His hard work and perseverance led to a scholarship at Newberry College, a private Lutheran school in Newberry, South Carolina.
“I love it there,” Trevino said. “It’s awesome. I definitely liked the Southern hospitality, how cool they were with me, and how they communicated with me. Everyone was very welcoming.”
The Wolves play at the NCAA Division II level and are 18th in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches Poll.
“I can play attack or midfielder, but I am going there as an attack (scoring forward),” Trevino said. “I am hoping to play for a spot. That’s my goal.”
Newberry also has an excellent nursing program, which was another selling point for Trevino. The college broke ground in February on its new Nursing & Health Science Center.
“They have a solid program,” he said. “They are building a new health facility down there, which looks nice. I want to be a traveling nurse. I love to travel. I think I will travel around and see where I fit best. If I end up back here, I won’t be too disappointed. It’s a good town to raise a family in.”
While Hermiston has a strong lacrosse program that has been in place for more than 20 years, Trevino knew if he wanted a shot at playing in college that he had to actually play in competitive games.
“I played on a club team in Oklahoma (Impulse Lacrosse) and my club coach (Callum Crawford), who plays in the National Lacrosse League (for the New York Riptide), helped me get into a good college,” Trevino said. “We had a great coaching staff there. It was awesome. They did all the recruiting. COVID ended up being a good thing for me.”
Trevino first went to Oklahoma at the end of his sophomore year to play lacrosse in the summer. Living with extended family, he stayed part of the next school year, doing his schoolwork online through Hermiston High School, and playing lacrosse.
He returned for his high school season in the spring, where the Bulldogs went 11-2.
Trevino returned to his club team for a month this past November to play in a few select tournaments.
“If we would have gone to the playoffs in football, I would have stayed home,” said Trevino, who was a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.
While playing with Impulse Lacrosse, Trevino and his team played all over the country, including tournaments in Florida, Washington, D.C., and Texas.
“With COVID taking away my high school playing time, we played against some of the best teams on the East Coast and in some good tournaments,” Trevino said. “It helped me grow as a player and I gained a lot of knowledge.”
Trevino’s time away helped his game tremendously, according to Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold.
“He brought back a ton of knowledge (from Oklahoma),” Arnold said. “It was a good experience for him. He was one of our leaders last year, and he’s one of our top three leaders this year. We have a handful of guys who take the bull by the horns and get us to where we need to be, and he is one of them.”
The Bulldogs, who are 2-0 this season, are ranked 12th in Washington and fifth at the 3A level, according to Inside Lacrosse’s March 27 rankings.
“We are very solid,” Trevino said. “Our defense is phenomenal, and so is our offense. We play very aggressive defense. We have a lot of players who are experienced and knowledgeable.”
Trevino has been playing lacrosse since he was in the fifth grade.
“I fell in love with it after my first year,” he said. “I put in the work. It was a lot of fun. I love the team energy, the team vibe and the players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.