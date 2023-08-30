Ams new sign.jpg

The Tri-City Americans and Jacobs Radio announced a partnership Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, to broadcast regular season and playoff home and road games on U-Rock 95.3 FM.

 Annie Fowler/East Oregonian

KENNEWICK — After two decades of listening to Tri-City Americans hockey games on News Talk 870 KFLD, fans will now find the games on the FM dial.

The Americans and Jacobs Radio announced a partnership Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Toyota Center to broadcast regular season and playoff home and road games on U-Rock 95.3 FM.

