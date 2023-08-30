KENNEWICK — After two decades of listening to Tri-City Americans hockey games on News Talk 870 KFLD, fans will now find the games on the FM dial.
The Americans and Jacobs Radio announced a partnership Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Toyota Center to broadcast regular season and playoff home and road games on U-Rock 95.3 FM.
“We are thrilled to partner with U-Rock Radio and continue bettering our game day experience for fans,” Americans general manager Bob Tory said. “The Americans and Jacobs Radio share a commitment to providing listeners with a high-quality broadcast. This will help us continue to build our fan base and better connect with fans.”
Fans will be able to listen to the game on the radio, and on the Jacobs Radio mobile app, which will reach fans around the globe.
“I’m very excited to broadcast Ams games home and on the road,” said Jeff Jacobs, who owns Jacobs Radio. “Broadcasting on an FM signal will reach fans all around the region.”
Jacobs said the FM signal should reach from Hermiston to Yakima, with the mobile app available to the rest of the fans.
Jacobs Radio also invested in equipment to improve the reception inside the Toyota Center.
“For fans who like to listen to the game, you will have a better signal,” Jacobs said. “No more dumping the signal from outside the building to inside.”
The Americans will open their season Sept. 22-23 at Prince George, and will play their home opener against Everett on Oct. 20.
Craig West, the longtime voice of the Americans who stepped down after last season, will call the games on an interim basis until the Americans finalize the hiring of a new broadcaster.
