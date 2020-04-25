PENDLETON — Two members of Heppner’s state-title winning football team and a standout that helped Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii to the state playoffs were among 20 scholar-athletes at the 2A-4A level — and 40 total — recognized by the Oregon chapter of the National Football Foundation for “Academic, Athletic, and Leadership excellence during the 2019 football season,” according to an email from NFF Oregon executive director George Crace.
Mustang linemen Kellen Grant and Jason Rea and Rocket wideout Logan Weinke were among the regional athletes recognized not only for their performance on the field, but in the classroom. The 40 athletes named last week are divided into four categories: “2A-4A Backs,” “2A-4A Linemen,” 5A-6A Backs” and “5A-6A Linemen.”
“I don’t really have too many words to describe the feeling it gives me, especially being acknowledged because of my hard work in school,” Grant said. “It was a really special thing to be a part of.”
Grant and Rea helped anchor the line for Heppner as it went a perfect 13-0 behind an offense that averaged 41.2 points per game and a defense that allowed a scant 7.5. The Mustangs clinched their first state championship since 2015 with a 12-7 win over Kennedy, and the duo took two of the top 10 spots reserved for “2A-4A Linemen.”
In the classroom, Grant earned a 4.0 GPA, and Rea had a 3.93.
“It was definitely an honor,” Rea said of being nominated. “I was really surprised coming from such a small school and being an average player. ... I was thinking, ‘I don’t think I have a chance for this.’”
Grant said it was special to be able to be nominated along with Rea, who he called one of his best friends.
“All the years working hard with him, he deserved it more than I did. He’s been starting for us since he was a freshman. He’s one of my favorite people on the team,” Grant said.
Rea added a lot of credits goes to Heppner head coach Greg Grant for the fact that two players from the same team were in the top 10.
“I think it says a lot about Heppner High School (and) the tradition we have there,” he said.
Weinke, meanwhile, was a vital cog in helping Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii win its first six games of the season and reach the postseason. He finished with 1,145 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns on offense and added 65 solo tackles on defense, and earned a position on the “2A-4A Backs” watch list.
“I was pretty surprised,” he said of being nominated. “I guess I wasn’t expecting to be a top 10 of everyone in the classifications who applied.”
Weinke, who also was a 4.0 student and who will be playing football at Eastern Oregon University, said his studies were a priority.
“School comes first, and then it’s sports. So as long as I had my grades up I could keep playing.”
Being selected as one of the top 10 puts each player in the running to be named among four finalists — one from each group — who will have $1,000 applied to their college tuition. Additionally, one of the 40 will be chosen for the National Team of Distinction along with one individual from each chapter of the NFF across the country. Those 120 individuals will be put on display at the NFF and College Hall of Fame Building in Atlanta in May. The Oregon chapter of the NFF, which has existed since 1960, has awarded academic scholarships to Oregon high school football scholar athletes since 1988, Crace said in the email.
Each scholarship winner was determined on a point scale — with a maximum score of 100 points — where the top 10 are awarded points for academics, athletics, and community service and leadership.
The award winner for the 2A-4A Lineman was Sam McCauley of Baker, while the winner of the 2A-4A Back award was Gabriel Tambellini of Rogue River. The Team of Distinction winner, which will be one of the four scholarship winners, will be named Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.