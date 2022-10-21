UMATILLA — It’s almost time to tee off for the annual Hermiston High School Turkey Shoot fundraising golf tournament.
The four-person scramble tournament is Nov. 19 at Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. The event begins with a shotgun start for all teams at 9:30 a.m.
The cost is $75 per player, which includes green fees, a pair of mulligans, the “perfect drive” for hole 17, breakfast burritos and hot dogs. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Hermiston High School golf team. The fee does not include cart rental. Those wishing to reserve one should call the golf course at 541-922-3006 by Nov. 13.
Registration forms are available at Big River or via hermistonsportsboosters.square.site/golf-association. Completed forms can be dropped off at the golf course or mailed to HHS Golf Association, 600 S. First St., Hermiston, OR 97838. For questions, call tournament directors Pat Kerrigan (541-571-0166) or Josh Browning (541-701-9363).
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
