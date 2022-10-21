La Grande defender Kenai Huff disrupts Pendleton quarterback Jackson Davis's throw on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Round-Up Arena in Pendleton. The fumble led to a La Grande touchdown early in the game.
PENDLETON — A couple of early turnovers haunted Pendleton throughout the game as La Grande escaped the Round-Up Grounds with a key 33-20 rain-soaked victory over the Bucks on Friday, Oct. 21, in Greater Oregon League play.
“We put ourselves in a hole early with a couple of turnovers,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We were down 20-0 after the first quarter, then pulled within 20-14 at the half. Then we came out and turned the ball over again. You can’t give a good team five extra chances. We have to clean that up. They are a clock eating offense.”
The Tigers (5-0 GOL), who will receive a forfeit from The Dalles next week, won the GOL title, while Pendleton (3-1) will play at Baker on Friday, Oct. 28, to finish out the regular season.
La Grande turned the first Pendleton turnover into a touchdown as Logan Williams connected with Korey Newman on a 6-yard pass play.
The Tigers then scored on a 23-yard fumble recovery, and added one more score before the end of the first quarter.
The Bucks ruled the second quarter, getting two touchdowns from Payton Lambert, who ran for 118 yards on 26 carries.
In the third, La Grande scored twice on a 3-yard run, and a 32-yard run to take a 33-14 lead.
Lambert, who was covered in mud from helmet to cleats, would score at the end of the third quarter to finish the scoring.
Pendleton quarterback Jack Davis 5 of 11 for 96 yards on the night, connecting with Ben Jennings for four passes and 75 yards.
“It was muddy and wet, but everyone had to play on the same field,” Coach Davis said.
Defensively, Dylan Abrahamson and Luke Bensching each had six tackles, while Trey Boston had five, and Lambert and Andrew Demianew each had three.
Davis said his team will go back to the drawing board for next week’s game.
“We are going to regroup and focus on Baker,” Davis said, “and see how our kids respond to a loss at home. Our kids are high character kids. I think we’ll be just fine, but the playoffs will look a little different.”
