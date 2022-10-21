PENDLETON — A couple of early turnovers haunted Pendleton throughout the game as La Grande escaped the Round-Up Grounds with a key 33-20 rain-soaked victory over the Bucks on Friday, Oct. 21, in Greater Oregon League play.

“We put ourselves in a hole early with a couple of turnovers,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We were down 20-0 after the first quarter, then pulled within 20-14 at the half. Then we came out and turned the ball over again. You can’t give a good team five extra chances. We have to clean that up. They are a clock eating offense.”

