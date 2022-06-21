HERMISTON — One of Hermiston’s most celebrated wrestlers is returning to his old stomping grounds to host a clinic for area youth.
The camp, set for June 30 to July 1 in the main gym at Hermiston High School, is for wrestlers age 6 through high school. It’s limited to the first 100 participants to sign up. And former Hermiston High and University of Nebraska wrestler Tyler Berger will help with the camp.
“This is awesome,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “I reached out to him a couple of years ago and had him lined up to come out, but COVID screwed that up. I just followed back up this year. Tyler is phenomenal. I don’t know if the kids understand the opportunity they are being given.”
The cost is $25 for Hermiston Wrestling Club members, and $75 for all others. Signups are online at: forms.gle/KgFzbWoTcpx8rKy86. You can pay online, via Venmo or at the door.
Sessions both days run 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-3 p.m. Lunch is noon to 1 p.m. Wrestlers must bring their own lunch.
Berger wrestled three years at Hermiston before moving to Prineville, where he wrestled his senior year at Crook County High School. He was a four-time state champion in high school, and finished his prep career with a 198-3 record.
He won his first state title at 125 pounds as a freshman and the Bulldogs won the 5A team title. As a sophomore he won at 132 and Hermiston finished third.
As a junior in 2013, he moved up to 138 and won his third title, and Hermiston again won the team title.
His senior year, he won the 152-pound title for Crook County, and the Cowboys won the 4A state title.
“It’s tough to find kids like him,” Larson said. “I worked with him a little bit when I was in college. From everything that I have heard, from coaches he had in high school, he’s a very self-motivated kid, wants to do extra. Phenomenal work ethic. You don’t find kids like him very often.”
After high school, Berger went on to wrestle at Nebraska, where he posted a 116-32 (or 138-39) career record. He qualified for the NCAA Championships four times, and placed three times — second (2019), third (2018) and fifth (2017).
He is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Nebraska history.
Off the mat, Berger was a two-time member of the Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and a four-time Academic Big 10 selection. He also was a three-year member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team (2017-19).
He graduated from Nebraska in 2019 with a degree in psychology.
Berger has spent the past three years as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach for the Cornhuskers, and he just made his first USA World team this year.
“Sometimes it’s tough to get them to come when they are still competing,” Larson said. “You have to work around their schedule. They are wrestling at the highest level in the world. It’s tough sometimes to get world team members. He’s from Hermiston, and won three of his four titles here. It’s nice to see him give back to a program that helped him.”
