CLATSKANIE — Umatilla dismantled the Clatskanie Tigers by the score of 62-26 at Dick Manick Field in Clatskanie on Friday evening. The weather was more suitable for baseball season however, with warm gentle breezes and abundant sunshine.
But there was certainly a storm brewing on the field.
The Viking offense created a Tsunami of points in the first half which all started with the very first play of the game from scrimmage. Clatskanie fans barely had enough time to put their sunscreen away, before senior Viking QB Kaden Salamanca, launched a 60 yard pass to Umatilla wide receiver Emilio Jaimez for the game’s first touchdown. This would be one of three touchdowns by air and two touchdowns on the ground against Clatskanie for Salamanca. First year head Coach Kyle Sipe explains
“He is our leader out there and I know he loves this warm weather. I think he was just having fun all game long”
The scoring continued in the first quarter as Jaimez once again eluded the Tiger defense and ran 20 yards and was stopped inside the 5 yardline. A facemask penalty against Clatskanie on the play resulted in 1st and goal and put the Vikings on the one yard line. Viking tight end Justus Zamudio finished the drive with a one yard plunge into the end zone at 2:53 in the frist quarter to put the Tigers up 13-0.
Clatskanie was simply outmatched on Friday night and seemed to be off balance defensively. Zamudio was also on the receiving end of a 42 yard Salamanca pass just as time expired in the first half putting the Vikings up 43 -12. Zamudio would end up scoring three touchdowns altogether for the night.
Although Umatilla’s offense gets most of the attention (and rightfully so, the‘ve scored over 300 points this season with 2 games left) , it’s Sipes’ pragmatic philosophy on defense that he feels is most effective, “ We believe using a basic fundmental approach to our defense. We keep it simple. We want the players to use proper form when tackling,swarm to the ballcarrier and know the assignments when it comes to different defensive schemes and packages.”
The Umatilla defense created panic all game long for the Tigers. Clatskanie quarterback Ayden Boursaw looked as if he was trying to escape a rip current of Viking defenders but there was know where to escape.
The Umatilla defense led by senior defensive end Miguel Barreto Ramirez, and nose guard Alexzander Valdez III plugged up the middle stopping the run throughout the game despite being double teamed. Viking linebacker Javier Jaime Jr made several key stops and provide stellar pass coverage. The Viking defense has averaged only 10 points allowed per game ,all season ,going into this evening’s contest.
Coach Sipe said “I just have confidence in our guys and have no concerns with any areas of play. I‘m just proud of them”
The Vikings who are now 6-1 and face Stanfield (1-5) in a league contest on
Thursday night in Umatilla.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.