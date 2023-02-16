UMATILLA — Elvis has left the mat, and not long after his departure, Umatilla High School shelved its wrestling program.
Fast forward 14 years, and the Vikings have resurrected their wrestling program, and the end result came with three wrestlers qualifying for the 3A state tournament Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“We’ve had kids, not specifically this year, that were interested,” Umatilla coach Bob Lorence said. “I was a wrestler and I talked to the athletic director (Scott Bow) about bringing it back.”
Junior Justus Zamudio won the 3A Special District 4 title at 220 pounds, earning a 5-0 decision over teammate junior Luis Campos-Mendoza. Both are headed to state, along with teammate senior Jose Medina, who was third at 285 pounds.
The return of wrestling was met with one big hurdle — no facility for practices, or the equipment needed, i.e. wrestling mats.
Nearby Irrigon High School, and coach Ken Thompson, welcomed the Vikings with open arms, and have shared their wrestling room with their neighbors. The teams also travel together, but compete separately.
“With the OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association) allowing schools to work together, we have been able to do it,” said Lorence, who also is the Umatilla High School principal. “With Irrigon letting us work out with them and have competition in the room has been invaluable.”
Thompson was happy to share the Knights’ wrestling room with the Vikings.
“This thing with Umatilla has been good,” Thompson said. “I don’t know of another principal who would do this. He travels with us, sleeps on the mats at tournaments with us. If this holds, it will be because of Bob.”
A new generation
The last time a Umatilla wrestler placed at state was 2008, when Elvis Munoz finished fifth at 285. He pinned the No. 1 seed, and made it to the semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Vinnie Thomason of Riverside. In the fifth-place match, he pinned Blake Greer of Colton in 48 seconds.
The last Umatilla wrestler to qualify for state was Jeremiah Pine at 285 pounds in 2009. He went 0-2. The program folded after the season.
The Vikings started this season with 14 boys and one girl — Rylee Sanchez. By the time everyone came back from Christmas break, those numbers dwindled to four boys and one girl.
Campos-Mendoza and Medina are first-year wrestlers, while Zamudio wrestled from the time he was 8 until he was 12 years old.
“We thought they knew more than they did,” Lorence said. “Jose is just a natural athlete. If we could have had him two more years, it would have made a difference. He wrestled a kid from Nyssa (Jesse Aragon) who was built just like him, and strong, but he had the technique. We will spend some time this week on that.”
All three Umatilla wrestlers have benefitted from working with Thomason in the wrestling room.
“Ken is really smart and works with them on their technique,” Thomason said. “Then they wrestle with me and get the experience of a state champion. From the time they started until now, they have improved so much. They all have a shot at placing.”
Zamudio (13-8) said he quit wrestling when he was younger because he really didn’t like it. He put his focus on football, and played basketball.
“Basketball got old, then they started this,” Zamudio said. “It has been fun. I thought it would be a little rough, but we get to workout with the coaches and Vinnie, which has helped.”
Medina (9-7), who has played basketball for years, decided he needed a change, and liked that wrestling is a one-man sport.
“I kind of struggle some days, but my parents push us to stick it out,” Medina said. “I have learned everything I know in the last few months. I’m excited for state. I had a feeling I would make it.”
Campos-Mendoza (11-9), who spent the past two winters weight training for track, thought wrestling might be a good option.
“I like it,” he said. “I will 100% do it again. It’s been hard, but I’m a quick learner with learning the technique. Some days my mind isn’t right, but when I get here, I go with the flow. I didn’t expect much this season, but I knew if I worked hard I would get somewhere.”
That somewhere is the state tournament.
