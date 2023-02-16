irrigonwrestlers_001.jpg
From left, Umatilla High School wrestlers Jose Medina, a senior, Justus Zamudio, a junior, and Luis Campos-Mendoza, a junior, take a break from practice Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Irrigon High School. All three have qualified for the 3A state tournament.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

UMATILLA — Elvis has left the mat, and not long after his departure, Umatilla High School shelved its wrestling program.

Fast forward 14 years, and the Vikings have resurrected their wrestling program, and the end result came with three wrestlers qualifying for the 3A state tournament Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

