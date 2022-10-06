UMATILLA — The Umatilla Vikings are off to a 4-1 start this season, and are 3-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play heading into this week’s conference game on Thursday, Oct. 6, against Irrigon at Riverside High School.
It’s the best start to the season the Vikings have had since 2019 when they opened 4-0, then lost three of their last four games in the 3A Eastern Oregon League.
First-year coach Kyle Sipe said he has enjoyed seeing his players have success on the field.
“If they keep going like this, it might be my last year,” he said. “I don’t know if we can top this one.”
The Vikings opened the season with a 20-7 loss to Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco, but have been on a roll since then.
They defeated Gaston 46-6 in another nonleague game, then have won their first three Blue Mountain Conference games — 44-0 of Grant Union, 60-0 over Riverside, and last week they upset Weston-McEwen 36-25.
A strong and determined group of seniors, led by quarterback Kaden Salamanca, have put the Vikings on the football map this season.
“We have a really good group of seniors,” Sipe said. “They hold everyone accountable, even us coaches, to get moving sometimes. They push the envelope. They want to have longer practices and tighter drills. They are hungry for success.”
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Salamanca returns under center for Umatilla, and has had success with the pass and run game.
“He has understood what our philosophy is,” Sipe said. “We want to control the football and lead the other team in time of possession. We want to hold the ball longer, which leads to the other team not having a chance to score.”
Salamanca has completed 54% of his passes, throwing for nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has rushed for 348 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior Javier Jaime has run for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while on the receiving end, senior Emilo Jaimez has 167 yards and four touchdowns, and junior Justus Zamudio has 153 yards and five scores.
“I really think it has been exciting for them,” Sipe said. “What’s different, is I think they could have done it all along, they just needed the confidence to do it.”
WESTON-MCEWEN AT HEPPNER — The TigerScots are licking their wounds after a 36-25 Blue Mountain Conference loss to Umatilla last week, while the host Mustangs are coming off a 34-6 road win over Stanfield.
W-M lost two games to Heppner last year — during the regular season, and in the 2A state quarterfinals.
“Coach Grant always has his team executing well, they are physical and they do a lot of things right,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We have a lot of players doing extremely well for us this year in new roles. Another great game in Eastern Oregon. It will be the place to be.”
Heppner coach Greg Grant said the games with W-M are always competitive.
“Weston-McEwen will play hard, I am sure,” Grant said. “We have to match the intensity and effort on every play.”
Both teams lost considerable talent to graduation last year, but have had their fair share of success this year.
The TigerScots opened the season 3-0, then lost to Umatilla last week.
“We do a lot of things, and spread the ball around,” Hansell said. “Against Stanfield, we had five different players score. With our offensive line all returning from last year, and going to 9-man, we are able to do a lot of different things.”
The Mustangs are off to a 3-2 start, with nonleague losses to Warrenton and Lost River. They are 2-0 in BMC play.
“We are working hard to improve daily,” Grant said. “We will see Friday what that looks like.”
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY AT ECHO — The outcome of the game will shuffle teams in the Special District 1 standings.
The Cougars are 4-1 in league play, with their only loss to Joseph (24-21) to start the season. They have been on a tear ever since.
The Redsides are 3-1 on the year, with a 43-20 loss to league-leading Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler (4-0).
PENDLETON AT CROOK COUNTY — The Bucks had success in their first week of 4A football, and they hope to continue that Friday when they travel to take on the Cowboys.
Pendleton (4-1) beat Madras 49-12 in their first Special District 5 game, with Payton Lambert leading the way with three touchdowns.
Crook County (3-2) opened league play last week with a 26-0 win over The Dalles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.