Heppner v Umatilla football
Buy Now

Umatilla quarterback Kaden Salamanca looks for a receiver while playing Heppner on Oct. 29, 2021. Salamanca, now a senior, leads the Vikings in the 2022 season. The team is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

UMATILLA — The Umatilla Vikings are off to a 4-1 start this season, and are 3-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play heading into this week’s conference game on Thursday, Oct. 6, against Irrigon at Riverside High School.

It’s the best start to the season the Vikings have had since 2019 when they opened 4-0, then lost three of their last four games in the 3A Eastern Oregon League.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.